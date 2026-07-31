Protein is one of the most important macronutrients in our body, ensuring the proper functioning of organs. However, those working on building muscle have different protein dynamics than normal individuals. Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, neurologist at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, in an X post dated July 30, 2026, states how much protein you really need every day.

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Strength training

For a 75 kg adult doing 30–40 minutes of strength training, 3 times/week, the ideal protein intake is approximately 1.2 -- 1.6 g/kg/day, which equals 90–120 g of protein/day. Most recreational lifters don't need 2–3 g/kg/day. However, you should not eat all 100 g of protein in one meal.

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{{^usCountry}} Your body digests it, but muscle protein synthesis (MPS) reaches a plateau with a moderate amount of protein per meal. Beyond that, extra protein is still used by the body, but it doesn't proportionally increase muscle building. According to Dr Sudhir, the sweet spot is 0.25–0.4 g protein/kg per meal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your body digests it, but muscle protein synthesis (MPS) reaches a plateau with a moderate amount of protein per meal. Beyond that, extra protein is still used by the body, but it doesn't proportionally increase muscle building. According to Dr Sudhir, the sweet spot is 0.25–0.4 g protein/kg per meal. {{/usCountry}}

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Here’s how a 75 kg person can consume protein:

20–30 g per meal (or up to 30–40 g for older adults). Dr Sudhir advises spreading it across 3–4 meals/day.

Breakfast: 30 g

Lunch: 30 g

Dinner: 30 g

Total = 90 g/day

This is generally better for muscle growth than:

Dinner: 90 g

Breakfast: 0 g

Lunch: 0 g

Your body digests it, but muscle protein synthesis (MPS) reaches a plateau with a moderate amount of protein per meal.

Does protein timing matter?

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Dr Sudhir highlighted that yes, but less than most people think. The old idea that you must drink protein within 30 minutes after exercise has largely been replaced by better evidence. Consume 20–40 g of high-quality protein within about 2 hours before or after strength training. The exact minute is not critical. The total daily protein intake is far more important than the precise timing.

If you train after a protein-rich meal 1–2 hours earlier, there is usually no need to rush for a protein shake immediately after the workout. The amino acids from that meal are still available.

Protein sources

Good protein sources include: Eggs, milk and Greek yoghurt, paneer, fish, chicken, soy, lentils and pulses (combine with cereals for better protein quality). You can aim for ~2–3 g leucine per meal, naturally achieved with most high-quality animal proteins or larger servings of plant proteins.

Do healthy people need protein supplements?

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According to Dr Sudhir, healthy people do not require protein supplements. If you can meet your daily protein requirement through food, supplements offer no additional advantage. They are a matter of convenience, not necessity.

You do not need protein beyond a point.

Can eating too much protein build more muscle?

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Dr Sudhir highlighted that you do not need protein beyond a point. After your protein needs are met, progressive overload, sleep, energy balance and consistency become much more important than adding another protein shake.

The formula is simple:

90–120 g protein/day (for a 75 kg recreational lifter)

20–30 g per meal

3–4 protein-rich meals/day

Resistance training

7–9 hours of sleep

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.