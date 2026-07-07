How much sitting is too much? Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Naveen P. Reddy shares tips to reduce back pain at work

Desk jobs include long hours of sitting in one place in front of a laptop, barely moving, except between meetings, PowerPoints, and deadlines. The resultant repercussions are extensive, silently affecting your health. So, to counter this, a common doubt arises: how much sitting is too much, and how often should one move?



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Sitting for long hours is not recommended. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Dr Naveen P. Reddy, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Gleneagles Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle how prolonged sitting affects the body and what officegoers can do to reduce the damage.

“As an orthopaedic doctor, I frequently see patients with neck pain, back pain, stiffness, and posture-related problems that are strongly linked to prolonged sitting,” he mentioned, explaining the problems commonly seen among people who sit for long hours.

How long should you sit?

A common doubt that comes to mind is how much sitting is actually safe. As per the orthopaedic surgeon, no fixed number applies to everyone, as there is no fixed number tat applies to everyone, as the problem is not only the total number of hours spent sitting, but also how long the body remains in the same position without any movement.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Reddy revealed how long sitting can put the body at major risk. “Research suggests that regularly sitting for more than 6–8 hours a day may increase the risk of musculoskeletal problems and other health issues. However, even shorter durations can become problematic if the body remains in one fixed position for long periods.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Reddy revealed how long sitting can put the body at major risk. “Research suggests that regularly sitting for more than 6–8 hours a day may increase the risk of musculoskeletal problems and other health issues. However, even shorter durations can become problematic if the body remains in one fixed position for long periods.” {{/usCountry}}

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The expert reiterated that while total sitting hours do matter, sitting continuously without any movement or posture change can worsen the strain on the neck, back, spine, joints or muscles.

How to protect your body from the effects of prolonged sitting?

The doctor recommended a healthy balance between sitting and standing. “A practical approach is to maintain approximately a 3:1 ratio. This means that for every 30–45 minutes of sitting, try to spend around 10–15 minutes standing, walking, or changing your posture. This does not mean stopping work; you can take phone calls while standing, walk over to a colleague instead of sending a message, or simply stretch near your desk.”

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Moreover, Dr Reddy also highlighted that the frequency of movement breaks matters. He recommended standing up every 30-45 minutes and spending 1-2 minutes moving around. Some movements he suggested include gentle stretching, shoulder rolls, neck movements, and a short walk, which can help reduce strain on the spine and surrounding muscles.

Next, also ensure your ergonomics measures are in place. The surgeon advised: keep your screen at eye level, your feet flat on the floor, and avoid slouching.

“Our body is designed for movement, not for staying in one position for hours. The key message is simple: sit less, move more, and keep changing positions throughout the day,” he concluded.



Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.