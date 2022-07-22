How to beat bloating: Nutritionists suggest tips

Bloating is a common issue faced by many of us. It is the condition of the stomach feeling full. Bloating can happen due to multiple reasons – from constipation to small intestine bacteria outgrowth. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Janvi Chitalia, Integrative Gut Microbiome Health Coach and Functional Medicine Nutritionist said, “Bloating is caused by two primary reasons from the lens of gut health, which are constipation and low stomach acid.” She further explained the causes of bloating in detail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Constipation: This can mean just no bowel movement but also unsatisfactory bowel, where the food sits in the large intestine and decomposes and gases are created. This can further give rise to bloating, heavy feeling, tightness in the stomach, and even a headache due to the pressure caused by the gas.

Low stomach acid: This is related to not having enough acid in the body to navigate the effective breakdown of food in the stomach. When food passes over the barrier in larger particle size, it is difficult for the small intestine to break it down further and absorb the food leading to symptoms of acid reflux in the esophagus - burning in the throat and bloating especially of the upper abdomen above the navel, with sensitivity at the center of the upper stomach, right below the rib cage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: 5 amazing herbs to heal your gut this monsoon

Harshita Dilawri Sachdeva, Nutritionist and Diabetic Educator further suggested ways by which we can beat bloating:

Chew the food thoroughly: Chewing breaks the food down from large particles into smaller particles that are more easily digested making it easier for the intestines to absorb nutrients from the food particles as they pass through. This also prevents improperly digested food from entering our blood and causing a wide range of adverse effects to your health, one among them is bloating.

Exercise: Physical activity helps air bubbles pass through our digestive tract quicker, so that bloated feeling disappears faster.

Avoid too much of water during meals: Too many liquids during meals can cause dilution of digestive juices which may hamper the digestion process, while small amount of liquids aid digestion therefore moderation is a must.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Avoid drinking using straws and narrow mouth bottles: This leads to ingestion of excess air while sucking which may in turn cause bloating.

Avoid carbonated beverages: When carbonated drinks are opened it allows the compressed carbon dioxide to form bubbles and escape into the air. Lots of the gas escape from our mouth or resurfaces from our throat as a belch. However, drinking lots of Coke at one time forces large amounts of the liquid into your stomach where the gas may pass to your intestines.

Eliminate smoking and Hukka: People who smoke or have Hukka, inhale a lot of extra air than non-smokers.

Avoid chewing gums and food that have artificial sweeteners: Artificial sweeteners are difficult to digest and therefore should be taken in moderation as constant use may cause digestion problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Avoid gaseous vegetables: Vegetables like – beans, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, onions, radish, melons, broccoli cause gas while being in the digestion process.

Avoiding foods with air whipped into them: Soufflés, sponge cakes, and milkshakes should be avoided.

High fibre meals: The gas occurs because bacteria within the colon, unlike the intestine of humans, are capable of digesting fibre to a small extent. The bacteria produce gas as a by-product of their digestion of fibre. Therefore, excess fibre may cause a bloating sensation.

Avoid milk: In case we are lactose-intolerant, our body may not be making enough of the enzyme lactase, which is needed to break down the lactose in dairy foods.

Have Probiotics: They have good bacteria in them similar to those that we already have in our stomach. Having probiotics in our diet will further aid in digestion and thus stop bloating.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}