How to avoid constipation and bloating while travelling; Ayurveda expert offers tips

With travel restrictions easing and schools closing for summer vacation, it's time to plan that much-deserved holiday with your family. While exploring new places and sighseeing is fun, bloating or constipation while travelling could spoil all the fun and can be extremely uncomfortable. There are many reasons why travelling can take a toll on your digestive system. From longer hours of sitting, change in your normal routine, timing of your meals, not drinking enough water to changes in the types of food you eat can all lead to digestive troubles. (Also read: Travel tips to stay safe with testing for a stress-free summer holiday)

If you too feel bloated, constipated or face any kind of digestive discomfort during travelling, then you must remember some important tips. Sipping water from time to time, eating light and doing some breathing exercises can help you deal with these issues.

"Often I see people complain of constipation during travelling due to lack of enough movement, change in food-water-sleep timings and place," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post.

Dr Bhavsar also gives tips for relief in constipation and bloating during travelling.

1. Stay hydrated

You don't have to drink plenty of water, just have enough. Make sure you drink at least 5 glasses of water if you're travelling in a cold place and 7-8 glasses if you are in a hot place.

2. Keep moving

Practice Sukshma vyayama or Yoga and pranayamas every morning for at least 30 minutes will help. If possible, walk for 5000 steps per day.

3. Sip on warm water or green tea

Sipping on a glass of warm water either first thing in the morning or/and bedtime helps pass bowels easily daily. Begin your morning with green tea instead of bread or anything deep fried.

4. Choose healthier food options

Have laxative fruits like banana, papaya and local fruits available at the place. Have light breakfast. Make sure you do not eat maida (white flour) for breakfast. Have moderate or heavy food for lunch (roti/parantha, curry, salad). Have buttermilk with lunch if it is available. Have super light and early dinner. Rice based food or different soups are best for dinners.

5. Carry digestive pills

Pudina Vati, Amla Candy, Hajmola and Hing Vati are the best ayurvedic digestives. Suck on it whenever you feel bloated or heavy.

6. Carry cow ghee

Take 1 tsp of ghee with warm water in morning or at night. It works wonderfully.

7. Ayurvedic herbs

Inspite of following all of the above, if you still feel constipated or bloated, then carry triphala churna or tablet with you for mild constipation and haritaki/harde tab or churna for severe constipation.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter