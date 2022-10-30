How to educate your teen about sexual health; Expert shares insights

It's not always comfortable or easy, but talking regularly with your adolescent about sex, relationships, and the prevention of STDs can have an incredibly positive impact.⁠ As caregivers, your teens turn to you as a trusted source for health information and you play an incredibly important role. ⁠Raising awareness about prevention, testing, and treatment among teenagers is as important as ever. Let your teen know about the range of health services they can discuss or receive when they go to the doctor and why services like sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing are important. Having an open and honest conversation with your teenager is very important. (Also read: How to discuss menstruation with your teen; expert offers tips )

Hina Talib, Pediatrician and Adolescent Medicine Specialist, shared five important ways to aware and educate your teenagers about sexual health in her Instagram post.

1. Stay informed

Your adolescent is getting health information from a variety of sources, (like friends, classmates, and the internet), and it isn't always complete or accurate. Get the facts and stay informed so you'll be ready to answer any questions that your teen may have. The more you know about health topics and services the easier it will be to talk with your adolescent about them.

2. Talk with your teen

It's not always comfortable or easy, but talking regularly with your adolescent about sex, relationships, and the prevention of STDs and pregnancy can help reduce unhealthy behaviours. But don't just focus on the consequences of risky sexual behaviours. Try talking about healthy, respectful relationships, discuss the benefits of staying safe, and let your teen know they can talk to a provider about prevention and testing and if they wish to know more, take them to a certified sexual health professional.

3. Prepare for independence

Allow your teen to have one-on-one time with their provider routinely. Not only is this an important step toward independence, but it can help ensure that they're informed and proactive about their sexual health. Let them know that their one-on-one time is an opportunity to ask questions and to talk openly and honestly about their overall health.

4. Work with their provider

Let your teen's doctor know that you're supportive of your adolescent receiving recommended health services, including those for preventing HIV, other STDs, and unintended pregnancy. Healthcare providers who spend one-on-one time with teens offer regular opportunities for your teen to openly raise any concerns they might have. Plus, your teen will have the chance to receive personalized information on risks and prevention strategies and they will be able to better understand the changes their bodies are going through.

5. Seek out resources

It is also important for parents to stay informed about their teen's bodily changes. Make sure you educate yourself first with the right information as there is a lot of information available. With the right information and tools, you can help your teen stay safe and help them become a happy, healthy adults.

