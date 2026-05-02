How to save someone’s life if they are choking? Heart surgeon shares tips and steps for Heimlich manoeuvre

While choking is a commonly occurring medical emergency that almost every person has experienced and/or witnessed, sometimes it can get really serious and life-threatening. It is when an object, such as food, obstructs the airway, prevents breathing and restricts oxygen supply to the brain.

The Heimlich manoeuvre is an important move to know to help someone who is choking. (Pinterest)

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In most cases where the airway is partially obstructed, choking is cured by a fit of violent coughing. However, in serious cases, the person experiencing it needs help to restore their oxygen supply to the brain in time. Taking to Instagram on May 1, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, explained how best to assist them and potentially save lives.

1. Determine if one is truly choking

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr London, the first thing to do when a person is choking in front of us is to determine if they are completely choked or if it is partial. In his words, “First, you have to determine if they're truly choking. Can they talk, and can they cough? Ask them, ‘Can you cough?’ If they're able to do those things, they're actually moving air.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr London, the first thing to do when a person is choking in front of us is to determine if they are completely choked or if it is partial. In his words, “First, you have to determine if they're truly choking. Can they talk, and can they cough? Ask them, ‘Can you cough?’ If they're able to do those things, they're actually moving air.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One should let the person cough freely, which would help bring up whatever is obstructing their airway. However, if the person who is choking is silent or is doing the universal sign of choking (grabbing the throat with one or both hands), that is when we need to take action. 2. The five-and-five technique {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One should let the person cough freely, which would help bring up whatever is obstructing their airway. However, if the person who is choking is silent or is doing the universal sign of choking (grabbing the throat with one or both hands), that is when we need to take action. 2. The five-and-five technique {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The five-and-five technique recommended by the cardiac surgeon starts with five back slaps. “You want to bend them over and, with the flat of your hand, give five brisk slaps in between the shoulder blades,” he explained. Sometimes this works on its own, and nothing more is required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The five-and-five technique recommended by the cardiac surgeon starts with five back slaps. “You want to bend them over and, with the flat of your hand, give five brisk slaps in between the shoulder blades,” he explained. Sometimes this works on its own, and nothing more is required. {{/usCountry}}

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However, if that does not work, one can opt for the Heimlich manoeuvre. While many have heard of the technique, not everyone is aware of the right way to do it, shared Dr London before going through the steps.

Steps to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre:

Stand behind them, wrap your arms around their waist. Make a fist with one hand and place it just above the navel, thumb side in. Grasp your fist with your other hand and thrust inward and upward sharply. Repeat up to 5 times.

One needs to alternate between slapping on the back and performing the Heimlich manoeuvre, five times each. If the person who is choking passes out at any point, one should immediately seek medical help, cautioned Dr London.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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