Hunchbacked, overweight, and prematurely aged: AI imagines how the average phone addicted person will look in 2050

A striking picture of what humans could look like by 2050 if phone addiction continues has shocked the internet. The image, created by the step-tracking app WeWard, shows the physical toll of years spent sitting, scrolling, and slouching. The figure, named Sam, was developed using real health data and an AI text prompt. Hunchbacked, overweight, and prematurely aged: Here's how AI imagines the average person in 2050 will look like(Unsplash)

People in 2050 may look like “spooky” cartoons

To design Sam, WeWard used a detailed AI prompt that imagined how people might physically evolve if current lifestyle habits continue. The three-dimensional model shows extreme consequences of tech overuse and inactivity.

According to the video, by 2050, people may develop hunched backs, red and bloodshot eyes, dark circles, pot bellies, and swollen ankles. Other predicted features include varicose veins, pale skin, eczema, and thinning hair. In short, the AI suggests that the average person might end up looking like a “spooky cartoon caricature.”

What Sam reveals about modern habits

Sam’s appearance reflects today’s reality, an era defined by digital entertainment, food delivery apps, and remote work. With most people sitting for long hours, physical movement has become rare. As a result, issues like poor posture, weight gain, and premature ageing are increasingly common.

Pot bellies, for instance, raise the risk of heart disease, while hours of sitting lead to back pain and “tech neck.” Staring at screens for too long causes dry eyes, dark circles, and even headaches. Poor blood circulation results in swollen legs and visible veins.

Several studies show that spending most of the day sitting weakens muscles, slows metabolism, and affects blood flow. Long-term inactivity has also been linked to serious conditions like stroke, Type 2 diabetes, dementia, and some cancers.

Blue light exposure from screens can speed up skin ageing and hyperpigmentation. Reduced blinking causes dryness and blurred vision. Yet, in today’s work culture, many people have no choice but to stay glued to devices for long hours.

FAQs

Which app created Sam?

Sam was created by the step-tracking app WeWard.

What does Sam represent?

Sam is a 3D model showing how humans might physically change by 2050 due to phone addiction and sedentary lifestyles.