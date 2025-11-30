Hyderabad doctor reveals 'no 1 high fibre food in the world that has 10 times more fibre than your daily bowl of oats'

Did you know: beyond fibre, chia seeds provide omega-3 for your heart, protein for your muscles, calcium for your bones? Dr Pooja Reddy, a dermatologist from Hyderabad, called chia seeds the number one complete high-fibre food in the world as she explained the significant nutritional value and health benefits of chia seeds, particularly focusing on their role in solving chronic constipation and improving overall gut health. Also read | Hyderabad doctor reveals 'no 1 most dangerous carb in the world': Not maida or white rice Chia seeds are considered one of the highest fibre foods in the world, and are even more fibre-rich than oats. (Freepik)

In her November 28 Instagram post, Dr Reddy said they are nutritionally superior to oats and even sabja seeds, offering 10 times the fibre of a standard serving of oats. A 30-gram daily dose provides 10 grams of fibre, along with significant quantities of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, calcium, and powerful antioxidants, she said.

'Chia seeds have 50% more fibre than sabja seeds'

In the video she posted, Dr Reddy said: “The number one complete high-fibre food in the world is not oats or leafy vegetables. It's something that has 10 times more fibre than your daily bowl of oats. But fibre is just the beginning. This food also gives you omega-3 for your heart, protein for your muscles, calcium for your bones and also keeps you full for hours. What is this superfood? Chia seeds. Not sabja seeds or basil seeds. It's chia seeds. Yes, sabja seeds are good for cooling your body in summer. But chia seeds have 50 percent more fibre, double the omega-3 and protein, making them nutritionally superior for everyday health.”

She added that these seeds effectively address chronic constipation; when soaked in water, they absorb ten times their weight to form a cleansing gel that acts as a natural 'broom' for the intestines. Dr Reddy said, “They're a complete package. 30 grams of chia seeds will give you 10 grams of fibre, more than what most of us can eat in an entire day. Plus omega-3 fatty acids, 5 grams of protein and powerful antioxidants. And here's the biggest benefit. It solves chronic constipation. 7 out of 10 Indians struggle with chronic constipation because our diet is poor in fibre, and we don't drink enough water. When you soak chia seeds, they absorb 10 times their weight in water and form a gel. This slimy gel acts like a natural broom. It cleans your intestines.”

How to have chia seeds?

Dr Reddy recommended consuming the resulting gel and water as the final meal of the day to ensure satiety until the next morning, eliminating late-night cravings. According to her, this habit can transform your gut health, eliminating the need to spend money on expensive supplements like probiotics or digestive enzymes.

Dr Reddy said, “Here's how I use chia seeds. I take 30 grams of chia seeds, soak them in water for at least four hours. I usually soak them in the afternoon. Then, at 7pm, as my last meal of the day, I drink this gel water directly, or I add it to high-protein lactose-free milk. Why at night? It keeps me full until the next morning. With this, your late-night cravings will vanish, your gut health will transform, and you won't need to waste thousands on probiotic supplements, digestive enzymes, fibre powders or fancy gut-healthy products.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.