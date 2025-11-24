Hyderabad doctor reveals 'no 1 most dangerous carb in the world': Not maida or white rice

Industrial starch, a common ingredient in many packaged foods, is being called out as a major health risk. Dr Pooja Reddy, a dermatologist from Hyderabad, warned that it's worse for you than refined flour, and can lead to inflammation, belly fat, and increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 5 carbs for easy fat loss, saying, ‘Carbs are not the enemy…’ Dr. Pooja Reddy warns that industrial starch, found in many processed foods, has no nutritional value and poses health risks like inflammation and type 2 diabetes.

She took to Instagram on November 7 to highlight the dangers of industrial starch. In the post titled 'No. 1 most dangerous carb in the world', Dr Reddy identified industrial starch as the most hazardous carbohydrate globally, asserting it is worse for health than sugar, refined flour, or white rice.

The hidden danger in your food: industrial starch

She explained in the video she shared that this type of starch, also referred to as ‘fake starch’, is processed in factories and laboratories, causing extreme blood sugar spikes because intense processing, heating, and the use of chemicals make it incredibly easy for the body to break down.

Dr Reddy said: “The number one most dangerous carbohydrate in the world is not sugar, not maida (refined flour), not white rice. It’s something that acts worse than sugar. It creates more inflammation, more belly fatigue, more fatty, more fatty liver, and increases your chance of getting type 2 diabetes, which affects 10 crore Indians today. What is this carbohydrate? It's called industrial starch. I am not referring to the starch from aloo (potato) or rice that is made at home. I am talking about fake starch that is made in factories and labs.”

What is industrial starch?

According to Dr Reddy, industrial starch has no nutritional value and is merely a cheap filler used to add bulk and thicken processed foods. She urged consumers to examine food labels closely for hidden forms, such as corn starch, maltodextrin, and modified food starch, in packaged items like biscuits, sauces, and ready-to-eat mixes, as these starches increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and contribute to inflammation and body fat.

She said, “A starch is basically a chain of sugar molecules connected together. But because industrial starch goes through extreme heating, chemicals, and processing, it becomes super easy to break down in your body. When you eat it, your blood sugar spikes higher than actual sugar -- even higher than eating a spoonful of sugar directly.”

How to avoid industrial starch?

“The purpose of industrial starch is not to add taste or nutrition. It is just a cheap filler to add bulk and make products look thicker. It has zero nutritional value. I am talking about maltodextrin, modified food starch, corn starch, modified corn starch, modified tapioca starch, and wheat starch. All of these industrial starches are hidden in packaged foods you eat every day. This includes biscuits, sauces, soups, protein powders, masala ready-to-eat mixes, and even 'healthier products'. Check your labels. If you see these names, put it back on the shelf,” Dr Reddy concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.