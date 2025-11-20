Six habits people with type 2 diabetes should follow to prevent heart disease
Lower-sodium diet, regular health check-ups, de-stressing activities, and workouts can significantly lower the chances of heart disease.
People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of heart disease, according to Everyday Health. Heart-related diseases are the leading cause of death among adults in the United States, while Black Americans have the highest mortality rate.
As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 702,880 people died from heart diseases in 2022.
Here is taking a look at six habits that people can follow to lower the risk of heart disease.
Cut down your sodium intake
Cardiologist Raj Patcha said people must prioritize a diet low in sodium, refined carbs, and unhealthy fats. He added that people will lower the risk of a heart attack if they simply consume lower-sodium versions of their favorite snacks, whole-wheat bread, and brown rice, Everyday Health reported.
Foods rich in healthy fats, like avocados, fish, nut butters, and tofu, should also be part of your heart-healthy diet. Settle for low-sodium canned or frozen veggies, in case it is hard to find fresh produce in your area.
Workout to maintain weight
Excessive body weight stresses your heart. Try to combine regular exercise with a nutritious diet to control your weight. Adults should engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of high-intensity aerobic exercise per week, according to the American Heart Association.
Try to regularly go for walks. If possible, you can also take a gym subscription or even attend dance classes to make it fun and enjoyable.
Go for health check-ups
Cheng-Han Chen, a board-certified interventional cardiologist, said people should regularly check their blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and weight to stay informed about their heart’s health.
Find a doctor you trust
Ignorance can lead to “underdetection and disease progression”, which can result in “complications like loss of vision, strokes, and heart attacks at a younger age”, Dr Patcha said.
He recommends that you find yourself a doctor you can trust. Do not hesitate to make a switch if you sense your provider is discriminating against you on racial grounds.
Learn about cardiovascular risk factors
Stress, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, poor sleep quality, and frequent alcohol consumption can increase the risk factors for cardiovascular disease. “Discuss with your doctor what you can do to minimize your chances of developing heart disease,” advises Dr Chen.
Stress as little as possible
Dr Chen informs that stress can increase blood pressure and inflammation in the body since stress hormones like adrenaline impact heart health. He suggests people do de-stressing activities like yoga, regular physical activity, and meditation.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
