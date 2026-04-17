Hyderabad doctor warns '70% protein powders are fake': If you're diabetic or have high blood pressure...

Dr Pooja Reddy, a Hyderabad-based dermatologist, raised the alarm regarding the safety and purity of the country’s most popular protein supplements. Citing a recent analysis of the industry, Dr Reddy took to Instagram on April 14 to reveal a troubling statistic. "70 percent protein powders are fake," she shared, specifically referencing a study that tested 36 of India’s leading protein supplements. Also read | Cardiologist with 40 years of experience explains why Indian women need to plan their protein intake; shares what to eat

Contamination and mislabeling

Dr Reddy stresses the importance of hydration, fibre intake, and personalised nutrition plans for effective protein powder use, especially for those with chronic health issues. (Freepik)

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According to Dr Reddy, the issue isn't just a lack of nutritional value, but the presence of literal toxins. In her caption, she noted that while many are mislabeled, the physical contents of the tubs are often far more dangerous.

"70 percent were mislabeled. 14 per cent contained heavy metals, fungal toxins, or pesticide residues," Dr Reddy wrote, adding, "You trust your protein to make you healthier, but your body might be struggling to handle it — not because protein is bad, but because your routine around it is incomplete."

'The protein you trust might be harming you'

In an accompanying video, Dr Reddy shifted the focus from the product to the consumer's lifestyle, arguing that many people are sabotaging their own health through poor habits.

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{{^usCountry}} She shared that the human body is not a simple machine that converts powder to muscle without the proper environment: "Your body isn’t a calculator, it’s a system — and it only works when everything is balanced... the protein you trust might be the thing harming you. I want you to understand that the protein itself is not the problem. What you're doing around it is." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She shared that the human body is not a simple machine that converts powder to muscle without the proper environment: "Your body isn’t a calculator, it’s a system — and it only works when everything is balanced... the protein you trust might be the thing harming you. I want you to understand that the protein itself is not the problem. What you're doing around it is." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Reddy identified three primary failures in the average fitness enthusiast's routine: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Reddy identified three primary failures in the average fitness enthusiast's routine: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Dehydration: "You're drinking two scoops of whey protein but barely two glasses of water. Protein needs water to metabolise. Without it, your kidneys are working overtime for no reason." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Dehydration: "You're drinking two scoops of whey protein but barely two glasses of water. Protein needs water to metabolise. Without it, your kidneys are working overtime for no reason." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Lack of fibre: "You're hitting 100 grams of protein but almost eating no fibre. That protein sits in your gut, undigested, fermenting, causing the bloating you blame on the protein itself." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Lack of fibre: "You're hitting 100 grams of protein but almost eating no fibre. That protein sits in your gut, undigested, fermenting, causing the bloating you blame on the protein itself." {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ Blind macro-counting: “You're following some influencer macro calculator without asking: How much do I actually move? How intense is my workout? Eating more protein than your body uses doesn't build more muscle. It just creates more waste that your body organs have to clean up.”

Medical precautions for at-risk groups

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The most urgent part of Dr Reddy's message was directed at those with pre-existing conditions. For individuals managing chronic health issues, the combination of potentially tainted supplements and high protein intake can be a 'powerful' but dangerous mix, the doctor said.

"If you're diabetic or have high blood pressure issues, get a kidney function test done before starting any supplement," she advised. "Drink at least 3 litres of water. Eat fibre with every meal. Stop blindly copying someone else's numbers," Dr Reddy added.

She concluded with a reminder that supplements are only effective if the body's internal machinery is prepared to process them: "Protein is powerful, but only if your body can actually use it."

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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