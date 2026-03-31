Hyderabad neurologist shares real reason 55-year-old man's mystery back pain persisted for 4 months despite painkillers
Here is how Dr Sudhir Kumar solved a 4-month back pain mystery that scans missed – he warned of a 'silent' disease masked as back pain.
In a medical landscape often dominated by high-tech scans and rapid-fire consultations, a recent case shared by a Hyderabad-based neurologist serves as a potent reminder that the most powerful diagnostic tool is often a patient’s own story. Also read | Neurologist shares real reason for 70-year-old woman's dizziness: 'Strict vegetarian, minimal milk...'
On March 31, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, took to X to detail a case study involving a 55-year-old man who had suffered from debilitating back pain for four months. Dr Kumar shared that, despite following all protocols, the patient found no relief. "The diagnosis that was missed, until history spoke," he wrote on X.
The failure of standard treatment
The patient had undergone an exhaustive battery of tests before seeking Dr Kumar’s expertise. According to the neurologist, the man had 'done everything right', yet remained in agony.
"He consulted local doctors. Blood tests, Nerve conduction studies and MRI (neck and lower back) were normal. Yet, his pain did not go away. He was treated with painkillers, muscle relaxants and advised rest. Still, he had no relief," Dr Kumar shared.
In many clinical settings, a patient with such a history often reaches a dead end, Dr Kumar noted. He shared, "This is where many cases get labelled as 'chronic back pain'. But this one wasn’t."
The 'crucial clue' in the mid-back
The breakthrough did not come from a new lab test, but from a granular detail identified during an online consultation. Dr Kumar noticed that the location of the pain was being overlooked. "When he consulted me online (from another city), one detail changed everything: pain was in the mid-back (not neck or lower back)," Dr Kumar said.
Beyond the location, a specific physical trigger served as the 'red flag' that prompted the investigation to pivot. Dr Kumar elaborated: “And there was one more crucial clue: pain increased on coughing and deep breathing. That is not a random symptom. Pain that increases with coughing is suggestive of spinal nerve root irritation or compression. This immediately shifts thinking from 'muscle pain' to spine pathology.”
A silent danger: spinal tuberculosis
Recognising that previous imaging had focused on the wrong areas, Dr Kumar decided to order a targeted scan, despite the potential cost to the patient. He said, "So instead of repeating the same tests, I asked a better question: Has he been imaged in the right location? Though it would put additional financial burden, I still ordered an MRI of the dorsal (thoracic) spine, as it was needed for diagnosis."
Dr Kumar shared that the results were definitive. The MRI revealed involvement of the D8–D9 vertebrae, disc edema, and a paravertebral collection — all classic indicators of spinal tuberculosis (Pott's Disease). The discovery was particularly shocking because the patient lacked the 'textbook' signs of the infection.
Dr Kumar revealed: "Here is the twist: he had no fever, weight loss, or 'typical TB symptoms'. He just had persistent back pain. This is why spinal tuberculosis is dangerous. It can be silent and slow; and the diagnosis can be easily missed, until it causes paralysis and spinal deformity."
Lessons for the medical community
Dr Kumar used the case to advocate for a return to clinical fundamentals, arguing that technology cannot replace deductive reasoning. "The real lesson here is that tests don’t make diagnoses. Diagnosis needs critical thinking and analysis of symptoms," he said, adding, "If you scan the wrong area, you will get the wrong answer, even with the best machines."
He offered a concise directive for his peers in the medical field: "Key takeaways for doctors: localise pain carefully, listen for 'red flag' triggers (like cough pain), don’t chase reports; chase the diagnosis."
Advice for patients
For those suffering from long-term pain, Dr Kumar’s advice was to pay attention to the specific behaviour of their symptoms. He urged patients not to ignore persistent pain, especially if it worsens with simple bodily movements. "If your back pain persists for months, it is localised, or if it worsens with cough/breathing, don’t ignore it; seek expert evaluation," he advised.
Ultimately, the resolution of this four-month struggle came down to a shift in perspective rather than a medical breakthrough. As Dr Kumar concluded: "This case did not need a new drug; it only needed a better question. The right diagnosis begins with the right history."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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