Hyderabad neurologist shares real reason 55-year-old man's mystery back pain persisted for 4 months despite painkillers

In a medical landscape often dominated by high-tech scans and rapid-fire consultations, a recent case shared by a Hyderabad-based neurologist serves as a potent reminder that the most powerful diagnostic tool is often a patient’s own story. Also read | Neurologist shares real reason for 70-year-old woman's dizziness: 'Strict vegetarian, minimal milk...' A Hyderabad neurologist highlights the importance of patient history in diagnosis, illustrating a case where a man’s back pain was misdiagnosed. (Kindel Media)

On March 31, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, took to X to detail a case study involving a 55-year-old man who had suffered from debilitating back pain for four months. Dr Kumar shared that, despite following all protocols, the patient found no relief. "The diagnosis that was missed, until history spoke," he wrote on X.

The failure of standard treatment The patient had undergone an exhaustive battery of tests before seeking Dr Kumar’s expertise. According to the neurologist, the man had 'done everything right', yet remained in agony.

"He consulted local doctors. Blood tests, Nerve conduction studies and MRI (neck and lower back) were normal. Yet, his pain did not go away. He was treated with painkillers, muscle relaxants and advised rest. Still, he had no relief," Dr Kumar shared.

In many clinical settings, a patient with such a history often reaches a dead end, Dr Kumar noted. He shared, "This is where many cases get labelled as 'chronic back pain'. But this one wasn’t."

The 'crucial clue' in the mid-back The breakthrough did not come from a new lab test, but from a granular detail identified during an online consultation. Dr Kumar noticed that the location of the pain was being overlooked. "When he consulted me online (from another city), one detail changed everything: pain was in the mid-back (not neck or lower back)," Dr Kumar said.

Beyond the location, a specific physical trigger served as the 'red flag' that prompted the investigation to pivot. Dr Kumar elaborated: “And there was one more crucial clue: pain increased on coughing and deep breathing. That is not a random symptom. Pain that increases with coughing is suggestive of spinal nerve root irritation or compression. This immediately shifts thinking from 'muscle pain' to spine pathology.”