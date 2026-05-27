Ignoring chronic stress? Radiologist shares subtle internal changes caused by mental overload in women

In today’s fast-paced work culture, stress has almost become synonymous with productivity – especially for urban women juggling careers, home responsibilities, and personal expectations all at once. Symptoms like fatigue, unexplained weight gain, poor sleep, or irregular periods are often dismissed as part of a busy lifestyle or everyday burnout. But beneath the surface, the body may be responding to chronic stress in deeper ways, triggering internal shifts that aren’t always picked up in routine blood tests.

Read more to find out why preventive scans are important for early detection of disease.(Usplash)

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Also Read | Do routine blood tests tell the full story? Radiologist shares women's health issues that only imaging tools can detect

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Bimalpreet Mohan – the director, chief radiologist and women’s health expert at Capital Health Clinic, Hauz Khas, New Delhi – who explains, “Imaging is increasingly uncovering early warning signs that link chronic stress, metabolic shifts, and hormonal imbalance. Many women come to us after months of unexplained symptoms – tiredness, bloating, or sudden weight gain – with normal lab reports. It’s only when imaging is done that we start seeing subtle but significant internal changes.”

Chronic stress and weight gain

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Mohan, chronic stress can keep cortisol levels persistently elevated, leaving the body stuck in a prolonged fight-or-flight state. The radiologist explains, “Over time, this disrupts insulin sensitivity, increases cravings for high-calorie foods, and alters fat distribution – especially around the abdomen. Poor sleep, erratic eating patterns, and lack of physical activity further compound the problem, creating a cycle that affects both metabolic and reproductive health.” Stress-related health issues that scans reveal 1. Fatty liver changes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Mohan, chronic stress can keep cortisol levels persistently elevated, leaving the body stuck in a prolonged fight-or-flight state. The radiologist explains, “Over time, this disrupts insulin sensitivity, increases cravings for high-calorie foods, and alters fat distribution – especially around the abdomen. Poor sleep, erratic eating patterns, and lack of physical activity further compound the problem, creating a cycle that affects both metabolic and reproductive health.” Stress-related health issues that scans reveal 1. Fatty liver changes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ultrasound scans are increasingly detecting early signs of fatty liver in women with sedentary jobs and high stress levels. Even those who are not visibly overweight may show mild liver fat accumulation – an early warning sign of metabolic imbalance. 2. Polycystic Ovarian Morphology (PCOM) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ultrasound scans are increasingly detecting early signs of fatty liver in women with sedentary jobs and high stress levels. Even those who are not visibly overweight may show mild liver fat accumulation – an early warning sign of metabolic imbalance. 2. Polycystic Ovarian Morphology (PCOM) {{/usCountry}}

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Pelvic scans often reveal enlarged ovaries with multiple small follicles, especially in women dealing with irregular periods, weight gain, or acne. While not all cases indicate PCOS, these findings reflect underlying hormonal disruption linked to stress and lifestyle.

3. Thyroid irregularities

Imaging can sometimes reveal thyroid enlargement or nodules in women experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, hair fall, or unexplained weight gain – even when thyroid blood test results appear normal or only borderline abnormal. These structural changes may not always be obvious through blood work alone and may require closer evaluation and ongoing monitoring.

4. Visceral fat deposition

Advanced imaging, including CT scans, can highlight fat accumulation around internal organs – known as visceral fat. This type of fat is more strongly associated with insulin resistance, inflammation, and cardiovascular risk than subcutaneous fat.

5. Breast tissue changes

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In some cases, imaging performed during routine screening or further evaluation may reveal dense breast tissue or benign breast changes. While these findings are not directly caused by stress, long-term lifestyle patterns, hormonal fluctuations, and metabolic shifts can influence breast tissue over time.

Imaging can reveal subtle changes in the liver, ovaries, thyroid and breasts. (Unsplash)

Why imaging matters in preventive health

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According to Dr Mohan, “One of the biggest challenges in modern healthcare is that symptoms like fatigue, bloating, or weight gain are often dismissed or attributed solely to lifestyle. However, imaging provides a deeper look – detecting early, sometimes reversible changes before they progress into full-blown disease.”

“Blood investigations are essential, but they provide a snapshot – not the full story. Many early-stage conditions, especially those related to structure (like fatty liver, ovarian morphology, or thyroid nodules), may not significantly alter blood parameters in the beginning. Imaging bridges this gap by offering a visual assessment of internal organs,” the radiologist adds further.

When to consider getting scanned?

Persistent symptoms despite normal reports like fatigue, weight gain, or menstrual irregularities.

Sudden or unexplained weight changes.

Irregular cycles or fertility concerns.

Strong family history of metabolic or endocrine disorders.

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The growing role of radiology in preventive healthcare is helping close the gap between symptoms and diagnosis. By detecting subtle internal changes at an early stage, imaging can offer valuable insights that may not always be visible through routine tests alone. This early detection can guide timely lifestyle changes, medical intervention, and closer monitoring – often helping prevent more serious complications in the future.

Dr Mohan concludes, “Stress and weight gain are often seen as surface issues, but scans tell us a deeper story. The key is not to panic, but to pay attention. When symptoms persist, imaging can help us connect the dots and intervene early – before these silent changes turn into significant health concerns.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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