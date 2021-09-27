Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Army Officer sets new Guinness World Record for Fastest Solo Cycling from Leh to Manali

Lt Col Sripada Sriram of the strategic Strikers Division started cycling from Leh to Manali at 4 am on Saturday. He completed the journey of 472 km in 34 hours and 54 minutes
PTI | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Indian Army Officer sets new Guinness World Record for Fastest Solo Cycling from Leh to Manali

An Indian Army Officer has set a new Guinness world record for 'Fastest Solo Cycling – (Men)' by covering a distance of 472 km from Leh to Manali in 34 hours and 54 minutes, a defence spokesman said on Sunday.

Lt Col Sripada Sriram of the strategic Strikers Division started cycling from Leh in Ladakh at 4 am on Saturday, he said

“Lt Col Sriram has set a new Guinness world record for the 'Fastest Solo Cycling – (Men)' from Leh to Manali (in Himachal Pradesh) on September 26. The total distance covered was 472 kilometers with a total elevation gain of approximately 8,000 metres,” the spokesman said.

He said the officer successfully completed the route in 34 hours and 54 minutes, crossing five major passes in tough weather conditions.

The event was part of the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations and marks the 195th Gunners' Day, the spokesman said.

India is celebrating 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to mark the 50th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
guinness world records cycling indian air force indian army
