Ayushmann Khurrana cycles wearing a helmet for this reason, here are its perks

According to World Health Organisation, adults aged 18-64 years should indulge in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week to stay healthy and a daily cycling session of merely 20 minutes is sufficient to achieve this target. From improving one’s mental well being to strengthening the immune system, cycling is packed with various health benefits and Doctor G actor Ayushmann Khurrana inspired us to add it to our fitness routine as he hit the road on a bicycle with a helmet for a deep affectionate reason.

Taking to his social media handle, Ayushmann shared a video featuring him sweating it out on a road, near the sets of his upcoming film. Donning a casual black round neck T-shirt with the letter ‘a’ printed on it, Ayushmann teamed it with a pair of grey sweatpants and a pair of spotless white shoes to complete his athleisure look.

Accessorising it with a black smartwatch, a pair of black sunglasses and a black helmet, Ayushmann was seen cycling near his vanity van. A person behind the camera was heard asking, “Sir why are you cycling while wearing a helmet?” to which the actor answered, “My brother’s (Aparshakti Khurana’s) film is releasing – Helmet. That is why I am wearing a helmet and riding a bicycle. You should also wear a helmet, getting my point? Not only on a bicycle but in life too.”

Ayushmann had set out on a bicycle with a helmet to promote his actor-brother Aparshakti Khurana’s upcoming film, Helmet. The video inspired the fitness enthusiast in us to add atleast 20 minutes of our day to this cardio exercise.

Benefits:

From increasing cardiovascular fitness to muscle strength and flexibility, cycling is a cardio workout that reaps innumerable benefits. If you are looking to decrease the stress levels or improve your posture and coordination as you work from home during this Covid-19 pandemic, cycling is the best workout you should opt for.

Its other health benefits include prevention or management of diseases like stroke, heart attack, some cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity and arthritis. It improves joint mobility, decreases body fat levels and also strengthens the bones.

