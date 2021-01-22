IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Indian-origin expert leads UK study on cancer survival chances
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
health

Indian-origin expert leads UK study on cancer survival chances

﻿An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:06 PM IST

An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.

Dr Aneel Bhangu from the NIHR Global Health Research Unit on Global Surgery at the university, who was the collaborative lead on the research, found major country-by-country variations in post-operative care.

Patients in low-and lower-middle-income countries were up to six times more likely to die from complications within 30 days of surgery compared with those in high-income countries, the report found.

“Our findings demonstrate major variation between countries in delivering post-operative care. There is a clear benefit to global expansion and standardisation of the care that patients receive after surgery,” said Dr Bhangu.

“We urge care providers to examine and, where necessary, improve the standard of post-surgical care for all patients,” he said.

Hospitals in these countries were found to be less likely to have post-surgical facilities or care plans in place.

Investing in appropriate recovery and ward space, trained staff, early warning systems and critical care facilities would result in much improved surgical care and reduce the number of deaths, the experts said.

In the largest study of its kind, researchers from the Universities of Birmingham and Edinburgh examined data for nearly 16,000 patients in 428 hospitals across 82 countries who underwent surgery for breast, bowel and stomach cancer between April 2018 and January 2019.

Surgery is an important part of cancer treatment with 80 per cent of cancer patients undergoing a procedure.

Stomach cancer patients who underwent surgery were three times more likely to die in low and lower-middle income countries than those in high-income countries.

It was four times more likely for bowel cancer patients in low and lower-middle-income countries to die than those in high-income countries. There was no difference in deaths between countries for patients who underwent breast cancer surgery.

Complications following surgery are common, but hospitals that provide a high standard of post-operative care had the best outcomes, even when treating late stage cancers, the study found.

Professor Ewen Harrison, Professor of Surgery and Data Science, University of Edinburgh, said: “Rich and poor countries alike have talented surgeons and anaesthesiologists, but low resource countries do not have the infrastructure to support the complications that occur during surgery.

"We now know this can have a major impact on whether or not a patient survives.”

Low- and lower-middle-income-countries that had post-operative care facilities in place were associated with seven to 10 fewer deaths per 100 complications.

The team only looked at early outcomes following surgery, but, in future, they plan to study longer-term outcomes and other cancers.

The research, published in ‘The Lancet’, was funded through the NIHR Global Health Unit on Global Surgery.

The NIHR awarded 7 million pounds (USD 9.5 million) to the University of Birmingham to establish the NIHR Global Health Research Unit on Global Surgery, a unit engaged in conducting multi-country randomised controlled trials testing interventions to reduce surgical site infections (SSI) across a range of low- and middle-income countries.

It has established partnerships with several global institutions with the aim of leveraging policy change, including in India with CMC Ludhiana in Punjab.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cancer study study cancer survivor
app
Close
e-paper
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
health

Indian-origin expert leads UK study on cancer survival chances

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:06 PM IST
﻿An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the study, the team led by Universite de Montreal psychology professor Sylvie Belleville, found hyperactivation in certain brain areas in people not yet diagnosed with Alzheimer's but who were worried about their memory and who exhibited risk factors for the disease.(Unsplash)
In the study, the team led by Universite de Montreal psychology professor Sylvie Belleville, found hyperactivation in certain brain areas in people not yet diagnosed with Alzheimer's but who were worried about their memory and who exhibited risk factors for the disease.(Unsplash)
health

Strange hyperactivation in brain can be early sign of Alzheimer's

ANI, Montreal [canada]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:26 PM IST
A research led by psychology and neuroscience professor of the University of Montreal highlights that abnormally hyperactive areas in the brain may help better predict the onset of Alzheimer's disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a recent study, researchers have established in lab settings that a novel combination of two forms of immunotherapy can be highly effective for treating lung cancer, which causes more deaths than any other form of cancer.(ANI)
In a recent study, researchers have established in lab settings that a novel combination of two forms of immunotherapy can be highly effective for treating lung cancer, which causes more deaths than any other form of cancer.(ANI)
health

New combination of immunotherapies shows great promise for treating lung cancer

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:08 PM IST
In a recent study, researchers have established in lab settings that a novel combination of two forms of immunotherapy can be highly effective for treating lung cancer, which causes more deaths than any other form of cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bone loss is known to be associated with the use of the breast cancer prevention drug Anastrozole partially reverses, particularly at the lumbar spine, after stopping treatment.(ANI)
Bone loss is known to be associated with the use of the breast cancer prevention drug Anastrozole partially reverses, particularly at the lumbar spine, after stopping treatment.(ANI)
health

Bone density loss from Anastrozole partially reverses after treatment stops

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:34 AM IST
A study by researchers from Queen Mary University of London shows that bone loss known to be associated with the use of the breast cancer prevention drug Anastrozole partially reverses, particularly at the lumbar spine, after stopping treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new collaborative study reveals unexpected insights into how skin exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light can worsen clinical symptoms in autoimmune diseases such as lupus.(ANI)
A new collaborative study reveals unexpected insights into how skin exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light can worsen clinical symptoms in autoimmune diseases such as lupus.(ANI)
health

New insights into link between sunlight exposure and kidney damage

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:40 AM IST
A new collaborative study reveals unexpected insights into how skin exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light can worsen clinical symptoms in autoimmune diseases such as lupus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It has been suggested that in adults and children, being "fat but fit" might be associated with similar cardiovascular health to being "thin but unfit".(HT Archive)
It has been suggested that in adults and children, being "fat but fit" might be associated with similar cardiovascular health to being "thin but unfit".(HT Archive)
world news

Exercise does not undo ill effects of being fat on heart health: Report

ANI, Sophia Antipolis, France
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Physical activity does not undo the negative effects of excess body weight on heart health, suggest the findings of a large study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study exploring the impact of repeated sleep loss during a simulated working week has found that consuming caffeinated coffee during the day helps to minimize reductions in attention and cognitive function, compared to decaffeinated coffee.(Unsplash)
A study exploring the impact of repeated sleep loss during a simulated working week has found that consuming caffeinated coffee during the day helps to minimize reductions in attention and cognitive function, compared to decaffeinated coffee.(Unsplash)
health

How coffee can temporarily counteract effect of sleep loss on cognitive function

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:54 AM IST
A new study exploring the impact of repeated sleep loss during a simulated working week has found that consuming caffeinated coffee during the day helps to minimize reductions in attention and cognitive function, compared to decaffeinated coffee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes(AP)
Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes(AP)
health

Antibody drug might be able to prevent Covid-19 illness

AP, Indianapolis
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:14 AM IST
  • US drugmaker Eli Lilly recently did a study that showed her antibody drug might be capable of preventing Covid-19 illness in residents of nursing home and other long-term care locations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Treating severe Covid-19 patients with the arthritis drug tocilizumab along with standard care is no better than standard care alone in improving clinical outcomes at 15 days, says the results of a trial.(Unsplash)
Treating severe Covid-19 patients with the arthritis drug tocilizumab along with standard care is no better than standard care alone in improving clinical outcomes at 15 days, says the results of a trial.(Unsplash)
health

Arthritis drug no better than standard care for severe Covid-19, says study

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Treating severe Covid-19 patients with the arthritis drug tocilizumab along with standard care is no better than standard care alone in improving clinical outcomes at 15 days, says the results of a trial which was stopped early due to increased number of deaths among those receiving the drug.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

New tool helps calculate Covid transmission risk in poorly-ventilated places

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:27 PM IST
The research also shows that the virus spreads further than two meters in seconds in poorly-ventilated spaces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif does Pilates in new fitness video(Instagram/katrinakaif)
Katrina Kaif does Pilates in new fitness video(Instagram/katrinakaif)
health

Katrina Kaif is the latest Pilates fan, shares new video from rigorous session

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif recently shared a video from her extreme Pilates session. Looking radiant in a bright red co-ord set, the actor inspired us to stop procrastinating and hit the gym.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study lead by researchers from Northwestern University highlights the importance of getting a deep sleep for good brain health.(ANI)
A new study lead by researchers from Northwestern University highlights the importance of getting a deep sleep for good brain health.(ANI)
health

Study: Deep sleep prevents neurodegenerative disease, crucial for brain health

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:39 PM IST
A new study lead by researchers from Northwestern University highlights the importance of getting a deep sleep for good brain health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.(AP)
Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.(AP)
health

Some Covid-19 mutations may dampen vaccine effectiveness

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Without herd immunity as a shared goal, some might skip the vaccine, influenced by scare stories about side effects and rare allergic reactions, especially if they are young and face only a small chance of dying from the virus.(Pixabay)
Without herd immunity as a shared goal, some might skip the vaccine, influenced by scare stories about side effects and rare allergic reactions, especially if they are young and face only a small chance of dying from the virus.(Pixabay)
health

Herd immunity could be closer than we think

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:55 AM IST
The evidence is compelling that a strong, rapid vaccination campaign could render SARS-CoV-2 less of a threat than seasonal flu through building herd immunity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study clarifies which gene may raise breast cancer risk(AP)
A study clarifies which gene may raise breast cancer risk(AP)
health

New studies clarify which genes may raise breast cancer risk

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Two large studies give a much sharper picture of which inherited mutations raise the risk of breast cancer for women without a family history of the disease, and how common these flawed genes are in the general population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP