Influencer Malvika Sitlani 'can't confidently say she loves being a mother'; opens up on challenges of single motherhood

Malvika also spoke about how challenging breastfeeding and parenting became while dealing with separation and pregnancy largely on her own. “Breastfeeding was horribly tough. It felt very burdening on me. The added weight of my separation and going through pregnancy alone made motherhood very difficult,” she explained.

She recalled how difficult the early days of parenting were, especially while dealing with emotional struggles behind closed doors. Malvika shared that although there were happy moments, 2023 was an emotionally draining phase for her, and she often forced herself to appear cheerful on camera because of work while privately feeling completely broken.

Malvika admitted that motherhood did not come naturally to her and that she has had to consciously work at it every single day. “Not many people can admit this, but motherhood doesn’t come naturally to me. I have to try at it very hard every day,” Malvika shared.

People often judge mothers too quickly without understanding the emotional weight many women silently carry. Content creator and influencer Malvika Sitlani recently opened up about her deeply personal journey through motherhood, separation and emotional burnout during a podcast conversation with Maria Jeslyn Jojy George. (Also read: 60-year-old woman shares going to the gym for 1 year helped her lose 18 kg and improve sugar, BP and thyroid health )

The influencer admitted that while she is trying her best as a mother, she still struggles to fully connect with the role emotionally. “Can I confidently say I absolutely love being a mother? I can’t. But am I trying at it? Absolutely,” she said.

‘I’m working hard to become a happier version of myself’ Malvika added that many mothers are simply trying their best every day while dealing with their own emotional struggles, and she believes that effort alone deserves recognition.

Talking about her daughter Abigail, the influencer became emotional as she reflected on how her child has been by her side through some of the most painful phases of her life, including the breakdown of her marriage and other personal losses. Malvika shared that Abigail quietly witnessed her darkest moments despite being too young to understand them fully.

She further revealed that she hopes one day her daughter gets to see a happier and more carefree version of her. “I think she’s still yet to see that side of her mom, the carefree, laughing version of me. I’m working very hard to give that to her,” Malvika added.

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