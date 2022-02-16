Inside Karishma Tanna's 'another day of struggle' at gym

Karishma Tanna is back to doing what she loves the most. The actor, who recently got married to her fiancé Varun Bangera in a lavish ceremony, shared a fresh snippet from her gym diaries and it’s a treat for sore eyes. Karishma loves her fitness as much as she loves taking a break once in a while. Karishma celebrated her New Year this year with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp by taking a break from her gym routine. She took a break and instead indulged into her favourite dishes.

However, Karishma is now back to performing high intensity workout routine in animal mode at the gym. The actor, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of what her midweek routine looks like and it is making us look just too bad. Karishma shared a snippet of her "another day of struggle" at the gym and it is super intense.

In the video, Karishma can be seen starting with leg stretches all the while working on her arm muscles with dumbbells. In the later part of the video, Karishma can be seen working out balanced movements by dragging her legs all the while walking on all fours with the help of her palms. In the end part of the video, Karishma can be seen deadlifting and working on her core muscles by stretching her legs upwards. Karishma's gym routine is giving us major fitness motivation to stop being lazy and rush to the gym. Take a look:

High intensity workout routine, as performed by Karishma in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in burning mega calories in a very short time. It also helps in losing fat and toning the muscles. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, high intensity workouts also help in reducing blood pressure, heart rate and blood sugar, thereby improving the health of the heart.