Inside Masaba Gupta's 'flexibility flow class': She aced the Padmasana

Masaba Gupta's snippets from her yoga diaries are a marvel for her fans to watch. Masaba, who is a fashion designer by profession, is also a fitness enthusiast. When it comes to fitness, Masaba manages to demonstrate for us both yoga routines and high intensity workouts, with equal poise and perfection. The fashion designer swears by yoga and believes that no excuse is good enough to skip the fitness routine.

From giving us a glimpse of her animal mode workouts with battle ropes to showing us the calm side of her morning workout routine with the dancer's pose and her boyfriend Satyadeep Misra sneaking in a photograph, Masaba's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her fitness routine. The fashion designer also keeps sharing the snippets with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking their own workouts routines seriously.

Masaba also shares health facts of various ingredients, and advises her Instagram family to take up certain fruits and vegetables into their diet to garner more health benefits. A day back, Masaba, however, was in the mood for yoga. Masaba, for the midweek, did a flexibility flow class all by herself and shared a short glimpse of the same. After a long span of 6 years, the fashion designer managed to ace the Padmasana. Sharing the picture of herself performing the yoga position, Masaba wrote, "Even though it's far from being perfect, this is the one super simple fitness goal I have for 2022."

Instagram story of Masaba Gupta. (Instagram/@masabagupta)

Padmasana, also known as the Lotus pose, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in stretching the ankles, knees and the hip. It also helps in improving the flexibility of the spine, joints and the ligaments. Padmasana helps in developing better posture for the body, and also helps in easing menstrual discomfort and sciatica.