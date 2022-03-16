Inside Yasmin Karachiwala's kickboxing session with Electric Muscle Stimulation

Yasmin Karachiwala is our fitness goal. The fitness trainer, who is known to train several Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Nora Fatehi, Vani Kapoor and others, keeps sharing snippets from her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile. The trainer swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and her Instagram profile is dedicated to information regarding the same. However, Yasmin also believes in taking a break once in a while and spending time making delicious recipe videos of her favourite food and drinks, but not without the mandatory dose of healthy in it. Yasmin also keeps sharing recipes related to pet treats.

Yasmin believes in trying something new on a regular basis. A day back, Yasmin decided to try out kickboxing and she shared a snippet of her intense kickboxing session on her Instagram profile. In the video, Yasmin, dressed in her boxing gear, can be seen practising her punches and her kicks with her fitness partner. Yasmin can be seen kicking vigorously on a boxing gear held forward by her fitness partner. She can also be seen practising jump kicks by jumping to a height and then kicking the gear.

With the intense video of herself being in her beast mode at the gym, Yasmin wrote a caption and shared her fitness state of mind. She wrote that she keeps trying out new things to make workouts fun and intense in the gym. "Wait, wait, wait what! You have always seen me working out in the Gym or doing Pilates, but you also know that I keep trying different things to make my workouts fun and effective. Here’s my session of Kickboxing with EMS (Electric muscle stimulation) and damn, it was intense," read her caption. Take a look:

Kickboxing helps in developing better posture and coordination of the body. It also helps in burning mega calories and reducing stress levels. Kickboxing, which is an ideal cross-training workout routine, helps in boosting energy and improving confidence levels as well.