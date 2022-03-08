Want to relish chocolate lemon oats? Yasmin Karachiwala has the perfect recipe

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala believes that there is a healthy way to do everything – from exercising to having our cheat meals. The fitness trainer, who keeps sharing snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile, shared a lip-smacking recipe for a healthy breakfast and we are bookmarking it for future reference. Yasmin Karachiwala's Instagram profile is dedicated to all things fitness. From sharing tips on what fitness routine to follow to sharing healthy recipes for meals and dog treats, the fitness trainer is our go-to person when we are in need of things healthy and tasty.

A day back, Yasmin shared a yummy recipe of a breakfast meal and it is making us scurry to take notes on how to blend healthy and tasty together into such a great breakfast meal. For the first day of the week, Yasmin decided to make us crave Chocolate Lemon Oats for breakfast. The fitness trainer shared an elaborate video of the making of the breakfast meal and also noted down the recipe in the post. Take a look:

Ingredients:

60 ml oats

1 tbsp chia seeds

130 ml milk

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

2-3 tbsp yogurt

Zest of lemon

1 tbsp lemon

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp melted dark chocolate

1/4 tbsp cinnamon (optional)

Method:

Take a jar and mix all the ingredients together, except the yoghurt and the chocolate. Then add the yoghurt on the top of the mix. Melt the dark chocolate and pour it over the yoghurt. Top the mix with some lemon zest and refrigerate it overnight. It can also be refrigerated till the chocolate on the top hardens. Enjoy the breakfast with friends.

Health benefits of oats:

The health benefits of consuming oats for breakfast are many. Oats are a great source of fibre and hence, helps in preventing constipation by improving the bowel movements. It also helps in stabilising the blood sugar levels and reducing diabetes, thereby improving the cardiovascular health of the body. Oats are a high-calorie food which satiates us, thereby supporting weight loss as well. It also helps in preventing cancer and reducing hypertension.