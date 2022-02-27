Healthy dog treats, fresh off Yasmin Karachiwala's kitchen

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is always up for everything fitness and healthy. The celebrity trainer keeps sharing snippets from her own fitness routine as well to pump the motivation of her Instagram family to start taking their health seriously. Yasmin also keeps sharing health tips and diet plans on how to stay healthy, eat fresh and beat illnesses.

Yasmin's Instagram profile is a plethora of her fitness-related information – from exercise routine to healthy recipes to health tips. Yasmin keeps sharing snippets of fitness routines of the Bollywood celebrities that she trains as well.

However, for the weekend, Yasmin decided to take a break and instead do something healthy for her dog Enzo. "I am always sharing healthy recipes with my Insta fam and with my dog always being around, I thought let’s make something for him," she wrote.

For her pet pooch, Yasmin decided to merge healthy and tasty into small homemade treats. She used only three ingredients – Greek yoghurt, peanut butter and ripe banana. Pet pooches are always looking for treats, and when we buy the treats from outside, they are often just tasty, not healthy.

Yasmin, instead, made them at home through this procedure:

Ingredients:

400 gms plain Greek yogurt

1 over ripe banana

1 1/2 tbsp peanut butter

Method:

Take all the ingredients and blend them together. Then fill the treat molds with the mix and freeze for around 2 hours. Pop the treats out of the molds and store in a Ziplock bag.

Health benefits:

Peanut butter is loaded with nutrients such as protein, healthy fats, folic acid and magnesium. It helps in cell growth and metabolise B complex vitamins. Bananas, on the other hand, helps in the dog's digestion procedure, thereby resolving issues such as constipation, diarrhea, and other blockages. Greek yoghurt helps in fighting yeast infections, thereby protecting the pet from ear or skin infections.