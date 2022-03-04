Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala's fat burn HIIT routine is for all fitness levels

Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is known for sharing important insights on health and fitness on her Instagram profile. The trainer, who is known to have trained Bollywood actors such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Vaani Kapoor among others, has dedicated her Instagram profile to share snippets from her own fitness routine and motivate her Instagram family to start working out.

Yasmin's Instagram profile is replete with videos and snippets from her personal and professional diaries on fitness. From sharing beginner level workout routine for the ones just starting out to sharing intense routine for the advanced level fitness enthusiasts, Yasmin keeps inspiring her fans on fitness. Yasmin also shares healthy recipes for both fitness enthusiasts and pets in order to keep the body fit and healthy.

A day back, Yasmin shared a video compilation of a fitness routine meant for burning mega calories. The High Intensity Interval Training routine involves the following exercises:

Knee Tuck and Alternate Kick

Alternate Jumping Lunges

High Plank Roll

Lateral Narrow Squat

Crunch Extension

Yasmin further added that this HIIT routine can be performed at all fitness levels – beginner, intermediate and advanced. However, she added that work and rest time ratio is different for each level. For the beginner level, Yasmin recommended that 30 seconds of active rest should be taken after 30 seconds of work. For the intermediate level, 20 seconds of rest is advised after 40 seconds of work. For the advanced level fitness enthusiasts, Yasmin recommended 10 seconds of rest after 50 seconds of work.

HIIT routine helps in burning mega calories faster and maintaining a healthy weight. It also helps in regulating heart rate, blood pressure and blood sugar levels in the body. HIIT routine helps in improving the oxygen consumption of the body as well. It also helps in gaining muscles.