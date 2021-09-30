Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / International Coffee Day 2021: All about its date, history and significance
health

International Coffee Day 2021: All about its date, history and significance

International Coffee Day 2021: Everything that you should know about from when it came into being celebrated and what is its deep-rooted significance
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:18 PM IST
International Coffee Day 2021: All about its date, history and significance(Pixabay, Unsplash)

International Coffee Day is celebrated on October 1 all over the day with the intention of identifying the plight of the farmers of coffee beans and expressing our love for the aromatic drink. First initiated in Japan, it was officially declared as International Coffee Day in 2015. The day also promotes fair trade of coffee across the world and appreciates the farmers for the length they go to for producing the beans.

It is also one of the beverages that is most experimented on. From its various types to the usage of milk, cream and sugar, coffee serves as a perfect conversation-brewer. As we celebrate International Coffee Day today, it deserves a shout-out from all the coffee lovers for being our go-to drink.

Date:

International Coffee Organisation, set up in 1963 in London, first declared International Coffee day on October 1, 2015. Since then, this day is celebrated all over the world. The organization overlooks matters related to coffee and the development of the strategic documents.

History:

The origin of a day dedicated entirely to coffee goes a long back. A similar event was promoted by The All Japan Coffee Association in 1983. In 2005, United States also declared “National Coffee Day” in 2005. International Coffee Association celebrated International Coffee Day in China, in 1997. Countries such as Taiwan and Nepal also celebrated coffee day before 2015. Taiwan celebrated coffee day on their independence day. However, in 2015, the International Coffee Organisation officially declared October 1 as the day, and since then, it is celebrated unanimously throughout the world.

RELATED STORIES

Significance:

Coffee owns the love of millions of beverage drinkers across the world. However, the plight of the farmers who grow coffee beans remains unknown to the lovers of this aromatic drink. International Coffee Day is celebrated with the aim of educating people of the plight of the farmers and their economic instability. It also promotes fair trade of the crop. On this day, coffee lovers celebrate by making experimental recipes of the beverage and drinking them, organising various events related to coffee in cafes and coffee outlets.

This day is dedicated to our favourite drink and also to appreciate millions of coffee growers in the world who ensure that we never run out of the supply of our favourite beverage.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international coffee day coffee bean cup of coffee daily
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Why we must soak legumes before eating. An Ayurveda expert explains

8

Photos: 7 times Indian shuttler P V Sindhu rocked in designer fits

International Coffee Day: A nutritionist reveals health benefits of drinking

World Vegetarian Day 2021: Know all about its date, history, significance 
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP