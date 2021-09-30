International Coffee Day 2021: All about its date, history and significance

International Coffee Day is celebrated on October 1 all over the day with the intention of identifying the plight of the farmers of coffee beans and expressing our love for the aromatic drink. First initiated in Japan, it was officially declared as International Coffee Day in 2015. The day also promotes fair trade of coffee across the world and appreciates the farmers for the length they go to for producing the beans.

It is also one of the beverages that is most experimented on. From its various types to the usage of milk, cream and sugar, coffee serves as a perfect conversation-brewer. As we celebrate International Coffee Day today, it deserves a shout-out from all the coffee lovers for being our go-to drink.

Date:

International Coffee Organisation, set up in 1963 in London, first declared International Coffee day on October 1, 2015. Since then, this day is celebrated all over the world. The organization overlooks matters related to coffee and the development of the strategic documents.

History:

The origin of a day dedicated entirely to coffee goes a long back. A similar event was promoted by The All Japan Coffee Association in 1983. In 2005, United States also declared “National Coffee Day” in 2005. International Coffee Association celebrated International Coffee Day in China, in 1997. Countries such as Taiwan and Nepal also celebrated coffee day before 2015. Taiwan celebrated coffee day on their independence day. However, in 2015, the International Coffee Organisation officially declared October 1 as the day, and since then, it is celebrated unanimously throughout the world.

Significance:

Coffee owns the love of millions of beverage drinkers across the world. However, the plight of the farmers who grow coffee beans remains unknown to the lovers of this aromatic drink. International Coffee Day is celebrated with the aim of educating people of the plight of the farmers and their economic instability. It also promotes fair trade of the crop. On this day, coffee lovers celebrate by making experimental recipes of the beverage and drinking them, organising various events related to coffee in cafes and coffee outlets.

This day is dedicated to our favourite drink and also to appreciate millions of coffee growers in the world who ensure that we never run out of the supply of our favourite beverage.

