International Yoga Day 2021: Quotes and wishes for WhatsApp and Facebook

Happy International Yoga Day 2021. In the past few years, yoga has become one of the most popular forms of exercise for the mind and the body. Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word 'yog', which means 'union'. It is extremely beneficial in improving the blood flow, agility and allowing one to achieve a few moments of mental clarity and calmness. International Yoga Day 2021 is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015, and the existence of this day can be credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations. During his 2014 address at the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi suggested that a day celebrating and practising yoga must be globally recognised.

June 21, 2021, will mark the seventh edition of International Day of Yoga, and the theme this year is, ‘Yoga for well-being’. It is relevant for our times in a society that is still recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic was not just physical, it also left a lasting impact on people’s mental health, with many left in psychological suffering, depression, and anxiety. Yoga can help people in dealing with such crises, boost immunity and help to fight any respiratory disorders.

Here are a few quotes and wishes that you can share on social media, this International Day of Yoga:

International Day of Yoga 2021 Quotes:

*What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. - Buddha

*Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being. - Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

*To perform every action artfully is yoga. - Swami Kripalu

*Yoga is the fountain of youth. You're only as young as your spine is flexible. - Bob Harper.

*You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.- Sharon Gannon, co-creator of Jivamukti Yoga Method

*Yoga is almost like music in a way; there’s no end to it. - Sting, musician

*Yoga is not a work-out, it is a work-in. And this is the point of spiritual practice; to make us teachable; to open up our hearts and focus our awareness so that we can know what we already know and be who we already are. - Rolf Gates, teacher and author

*Anyone who practices can obtain success in yoga but not one who is lazy. Constant practice alone is the secret of success. - Svatmarama

*Exercises are like prose, whereas yoga is the poetry of movements. Once you understand the grammar of yoga; you can write your poetry of movements.” - Amit Ray

*You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul. - Swami Vivekananda

International Day of Yoga 2021 Wishes:

*Yoga will help you to grow from the inside out. Happy Yoga Day 2021 to all.

*Yoga is Like Music. The Rhythm of the Body, The Melody of the Mind, and Harmony of the Soul Create the Symphony of Life. Happy International Yoga Day!

*Yoga gives us the lesson to cure what is fatal to be endured and to endure what you cannot cure. Wishing You Happy International Yoga Day!

*Yoga is not about Touching Your Toes. It’s about Unlocking Your Ideas about what You want, Where You Think You Can Go, And How will You Achieve when You get there. Happy International Yoga Day!

*Become friends with happiness and health with yoga and meditation. A very Happy International Yoga Day.

*Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul, and mind in order to live healthily and live in peace. Wishing you a peaceful and healthy life on International Yoga Day.

*Yoga implies, Addition of Energy and subtraction of wasting energy, Strengthen the Beauty of Body, Mind, and Soul with Yoga.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter