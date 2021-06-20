International Yoga Day: Madhuri Dixit does Adho Mukha Svanasana to tone the core

Madhuri Dixit Nene is back with another yoga pose to inspire her followers to get on the fitness bandwagon. The actor recently began a yoga series to kickstart the week leading up to the International Day of Yoga. She has been sharing one yoga asana every single day as a part of the series.

For day 5, one day ahead of International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21, Madhuri Dixit shared a pose often practised as part of a flowing sequence of asanas, especially Surya Namaskar - Adho Mukha Svanasana.

Taking to her social media page, Madhuri posted a video of herself doing the Adho Mukha Svanasana or the Downward-facing Dog Pose. She also talked about the benefits of doing the asana. According to the actor, the pose helps in toning the core muscles, strengthening the bones and improving the blood flow to the brain.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit suggests strengthening the digestive organs with Yoga’s Mudrasana

She posted the video with the caption, “#DailyYogaWithMe Day 05 - #AdhoMukhaSvanasana This asana helps to tone your core, strengthen your bones and improve blood flow to the brain. Create reels remix of the poses every day and join me. #InternationalYogaDay.”

To do the pose, Madhuri began by getting down on all her fours on a yoga mat. Then pressing down her palms firmly on the ground, she lifted her hips towards the ceiling while forming a V-shape with her body. She kept her knees and elbows straight in this position and toes pointing straight ahead. She wore a pink top and printed training tights for the yoga routine.

Apart from the benefits mentioned by Madhuri, the Adho Mukha Svanasana helps straighten the vertebrae and align the spine, thus improving the body posture. Working from home during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on our body postures. This pose can be a great saviour for those finding ways to fix these posture problems.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter