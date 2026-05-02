Is extreme heat messing with your hormones? Endocrinologist shares how, reveals 6 signs you shouldn’t ignore

India is facing a severe heatwave. According to the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, people in India experienced an average of 19.8 heatwave days in 2024. These extreme conditions not only make it unbearable for people to step outside, but they also impact our health, even our hormones.

When exposed to extreme heat, the hypothalamus, a temperature-sensitive regulator that also controls multiple hormonal pathways, is stressed.

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Also Read | Who is most at risk during severe heatwaves? Doctor reveals the high-risk groups and steps to stay safe

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rashi Agarwal, deputy consultant, endocrinology, at Sir HN Reliance Hospital, highlighted how heatwaves can disrupt our hormones. “Rising temperatures are not just uncomfortable—they can significantly disrupt hormonal balance, especially in a country like India, where prolonged heat exposure is becoming increasingly common,” the endocrinologist noted.

How is extreme heat messing with your hormones?

According to Dr Rashi, the human body maintains a delicate internal balance through the hypothalamus, a temperature-sensitive regulator that also controls multiple hormonal pathways. When exposed to extreme heat, this system is stressed, leading to downstream hormonal effects.

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Commuters protect themselves during a hot summer afternoon. (Hindustan Times)

{{^usCountry}} Dr Rashi highlighted that one of the most noticeable changes due to extreme heat is seen in cortisol, the stress hormone. “Persistent heat exposure can elevate cortisol levels, contributing to fatigue, irritability, poor sleep, and even increased abdominal fat over time,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Rashi highlighted that one of the most noticeable changes due to extreme heat is seen in cortisol, the stress hormone. “Persistent heat exposure can elevate cortisol levels, contributing to fatigue, irritability, poor sleep, and even increased abdominal fat over time,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Simultaneously, she noted that dehydration and heat stress may impair thyroid function, slowing metabolism and causing symptoms like lethargy and reduced concentration.

Moreover, heat also affects insulin sensitivity. Dr Rashi cautioned, “People with prediabetes or diabetes may experience fluctuating glucose levels due to dehydration and altered insulin action.”

In women, Dr Rashi highlighted that extreme temperatures can disrupt the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis. This leads to “irregular menstrual cycles, worsening premenstrual symptoms, or transient fertility disturbances.”

To protect yourself, adequate hydration, avoiding peak heat hours, and ensuring balanced nutrition is key to protection during a heatwave. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

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Another often overlooked impact is on electrolyte balance, which can indirectly affect adrenal hormones and manifest as dizziness, weakness, or palpitations.

Warning signs

Some of the warning signs you should watch out for include:

Persistent fatigue despite rest

Sleep disturbances

Mood swings or irritability

Irregular periods

Unexplained changes in appetite or weight

Poor glycaemic control in diabetics

Prevention is key

Dr Rashi also suggested certain preventive measures to keep in mind to help mitigate the effects of extreme heat:

Adequate hydration

avoiding peak heat hours

ensuring balanced nutrition with sufficient electrolytes

maintaining sleep hygiene

“Individuals with pre-existing endocrine disorders should be particularly cautious and may require closer monitoring during heat waves. Extreme heat is not merely an environmental issue – it is an endocrine stressor. Recognising early signs can help prevent long-term metabolic consequences,” Dr Rashi cautioned.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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