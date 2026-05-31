Is LDL cholesterol the only marker for cardiovascular health? Neurologist reveals the truth

Cholesterol has long been a cause of concern for cardiovascular health. While not all types of cholesterol are bad, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol is commonly known as “bad cholesterol” because it contributes to the buildup of arterial plaques and increases the risk of a heart attack.

Cholesterol level is not the only marker for heart health. (Unsplash)

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Taking to X on May 29, Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, shared that many people on social media have recently been claiming that LDL cholesterol levels are not that important. He went on to explain if that is the case, and what we should actually be focusing on.

Many people on social media say:

“LDL cholesterol doesn’t matter.”



Instead of arguing endlessly about LDL numbers alone, let us look at 4 other markers strongly linked to heart attack and stroke risk:

1. High ApoB

2. High hs-CRP (inflammation)

3. Insulin resistance

4. Abdominal… — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) May 29, 2026

Markers to detect heart attack risk

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Kumar, high LDL cholesterol is a marker for heart attack risk, but it is far from the only one. “Instead of arguing endlessly about LDL numbers alone, let us look at four other markers strongly linked to heart attack and stroke risk,” he shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Kumar, high LDL cholesterol is a marker for heart attack risk, but it is far from the only one. “Instead of arguing endlessly about LDL numbers alone, let us look at four other markers strongly linked to heart attack and stroke risk,” he shared. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The four markers are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four markers are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. High ApoB: ApoB, or Apolipoprotein B, is the primary structural protein found on all potentially harmful cholesterol particles in blood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. High ApoB: ApoB, or Apolipoprotein B, is the primary structural protein found on all potentially harmful cholesterol particles in blood. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. High hs-CRP: Detects long-term, low-grade inflammation. 3. Insulin resistance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. High hs-CRP: Detects long-term, low-grade inflammation. 3. Insulin resistance {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Abdominal obesity: Results in high waist circumference {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Abdominal obesity: Results in high waist circumference {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A person with vascular disease risk rarely has all four of these perfectly normal, while having persistently very high LDL cholesterol,” noted Dr Kumar. Implications of testing high in each marker {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A person with vascular disease risk rarely has all four of these perfectly normal, while having persistently very high LDL cholesterol,” noted Dr Kumar. Implications of testing high in each marker {{/usCountry}}

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The markers of cardiovascular health all signify different potential risk factors. Dr Kumar listed them as follows:

ApoB reflects the number of cholesterol-containing particles that can enter the artery walls.

hs-CRP reflects chronic vascular inflammation.

Insulin resistance and abdominal obesity drive diabetes, fatty liver, hypertension, and accelerated atherosclerosis.

“Modern cardiology is focused on atherosclerotic risk biology, not cholesterol alone,” stated Dr Kumar. “In fact, statins (prescription medications to lower bad cholesterol) are recommended even in some people with normal LDL cholesterol if hs-CRP or ApoB is elevated, because reducing vascular inflammation and atherogenic particle burden lowers risk of heart attack and stroke.”

“Decades of evidence from genetics, imaging, pathology, and randomised trials still support one consistent conclusion: ApoB-containing lipoproteins, especially LDL particles, play a central role in atherosclerosis. Ignoring that reality may be dangerous,” he added.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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