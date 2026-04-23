Is rubbing banana peel on the skin a natural Botox alternative? Maryland doctor explains

Beauty hacks have been around for generations, and with the rise of social media, they have been spreading faster and wider than ever. Applying various food items and natural products to the skin is among the most popular; however, not all of them work as promoted by influencers.

Banana peels are not an alternative to science-based cosmetic treatments, shares Dr Sood. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on April 23, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained the truth behind the popular skincare hack of rubbing a banana peel on the face to get smoother skin, much like Botox.

According to the Cleveland Clinic website, Botox is a widely recognised brand of botulinum toxin injection used cosmetically to improve appearance by relaxing muscles that cause wrinkles.

Is banana peel a Botox alternative?

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{{^usCountry}} While applying banana peel to the face can make it appear smoother and more supple, Dr Sood shared that it is a temporary effect. Botox works on the muscles present under the skin. However, the chemicals on the banana peel are non-penetrative and thus cannot function in the same way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While applying banana peel to the face can make it appear smoother and more supple, Dr Sood shared that it is a temporary effect. Botox works on the muscles present under the skin. However, the chemicals on the banana peel are non-penetrative and thus cannot function in the same way. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his words, “Using banana peels like this might feel like a natural Botox alternative, but it doesn't actually work the same way. Botox works by relaxing the muscles that cause wrinkles. And a banana peel can't penetrate the skin or affect those muscles.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his words, “Using banana peels like this might feel like a natural Botox alternative, but it doesn't actually work the same way. Botox works by relaxing the muscles that cause wrinkles. And a banana peel can't penetrate the skin or affect those muscles.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He did explain why applying the banana peel makes the skin feel smoother, saying, “But what it can do is give a temporary smoothing effect. The peel contains natural compounds that can leave a thin hydrating layer on the skin, but may feel softer for a short amount of time. But it's not treating wrinkles or reversing ageing.” How to prevent skin ageing? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He did explain why applying the banana peel makes the skin feel smoother, saying, “But what it can do is give a temporary smoothing effect. The peel contains natural compounds that can leave a thin hydrating layer on the skin, but may feel softer for a short amount of time. But it's not treating wrinkles or reversing ageing.” How to prevent skin ageing? {{/usCountry}}

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When it comes to making permanent enhancements to the skin, it is important to choose an evidence-based option, shared Dr Sood. There are various cosmetic treatments that are available for this purpose, which one may opt for in consultation with their dermatologist.

“If you're looking for real skin changes. That's where evidence-based options come in. Things like retinoids for fine lines, vitamin C for brightening, and sunscreen, which is probably the most important step for preventing skin ageing,” expressed Dr Sood.

Applying banana peels is not harmful for most people, but it's also not a replacement for treatments that actually target how wrinkles form, he noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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