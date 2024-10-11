Although many children have healthy hearts, some may have congenital defects or develop conditions later. Pediatric cardiac screening is an important aspect of pediatric healthcare as early detection can lead to timely intervention and treatment, potentially improving outcomes for children with cardiac issues. Is your child's heart at risk? Here's the lifesaving check every parent should know about (Photo by Dr Aritra Mukherji)

Pediatric Cardiac Screening:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vikas Kohli, Founder of Child Heart Foundation, explained, “Some heart conditions in infants may not present obvious symptoms in the early stages, making it essential to proactively screen for any potential issues. Early screening also reveals signs of heart abnormalities such as abnormal heart sounds or murmurs in newborns.”

He elaborated, “Pediatric cardiac screening is essential for children who have a family history of cardiac conditions, screening may be advised for the child. The assessment helps in identifying any familial cardiac conditions or risk factors that may predispose the child to heart issues. Through early detection and intervention, children can get the required treatment and lead a healthy life.”

Is Your Child’s Heart Health Checked?

Echoing that early identification and treatment can greatly enhance outcomes and quality of life, Arindam Sen, CEO and Director at Heartnet India, shared, “While newborns typically receive basic cardiac checks during routine exams, it's crucial to include heart health assessments like Echocardiograms and ECGs in regular pediatric visits as the child grows. With advanced remote screening technologies and a network of top cardiologists, we can support the people and even general practitioners in detecting heart disease early. This approach not only improves detection but also makes treatment more effective and affordable over time.”

The rise of heart defects and problems among children is a concerning issue that needs to be addressed in order to prevent deformities and ensure the overall well-being of our children. In India, as in many other countries, there is a lack of comprehensive statistical data on the prevalence of children's heart defects.

Improving access to comprehensive data on children's heart defects in India is essential for developing effective strategies to prevent and manage these conditions. Enhanced surveillance systems can help identify trends, risk factors and potential interventions to reduce the incidence of heart defects.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.