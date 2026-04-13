Is your diet enough? Nutritionist shares when your body actually needs nutritional supplements

Meeting all necessary nutrient requirements solely through food can be challenging, leaving some susceptible to nutritional deficiencies. Nutritional supplements help enhance our health by addressing dietary gaps. By incorporating various supplements such as multivitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and probiotics, people can support their specific nutritional needs and improve their health. While these products offer concentrated doses of essential vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts, they are meant to complement, not replace, a balanced diet rich in whole foods. Knowing when and how to use these supplements effectively can empower individuals to make informed health choices.

Supplements, also known as functional foods, are largely nutritional supplements containing mostly vitamin C, D, and Zinc.(Adobe Stock)

"It's important to focus on a balanced diet that includes whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Use supplements to support a healthy lifestyle, not to replace it," Nutritionist and Lifestyle Educator Karishmma Chawla tells Health Shots.

Health, nutrition, wellness, and immunity now have new meanings as people become more aware of their health, leading to a shift from treating illnesses to preventing them, supporting a healthier lifestyle. "More people are focusing on gyms, meditation, yoga, and fitness today, and many understand that good nutrition and hydration are essential for good health. As a result, dietary supplements are becoming more popular and have grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry", says Chawla.

Wellness is about more than just fitness and nutrition. It includes overall physical and mental health, as well as appearance. "More people are choosing healthier food and lifestyle choices, with awareness of nutrition growing, as many opt for healthy food alternatives, join gyms, and pursue personalised nutrition plans", says the nutritionist.

1. Wellbeing Nutrition Melts Vegan Vitamin B12, Folate, Brahmi ...

Why is it necessary to supplement our diet?

{{^usCountry}} People take dietary supplements to maintain their general health. Supplements are also consumed to build a strong immune system and support sports-related performance. "Stress can also increase the body’s need for certain nutrients, which can be easily supplemented", says the nutritionist. It is also well known that if a body works more, it needs more nutrition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People take dietary supplements to maintain their general health. Supplements are also consumed to build a strong immune system and support sports-related performance. "Stress can also increase the body’s need for certain nutrients, which can be easily supplemented", says the nutritionist. It is also well known that if a body works more, it needs more nutrition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "People who exercise or lead an active lifestyle require more nutrients than those who don’t, which is why you will find many athletes and people who regularly exercise taking protein and vitamin supplements to help their bodies recover and stay healthy in the long run", says the lifestyle educator. Also, most importantly, as the name suggests, dietary supplements are meant to supplement the basic diet, not replace it. What are the benefits of dietary supplements? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "People who exercise or lead an active lifestyle require more nutrients than those who don’t, which is why you will find many athletes and people who regularly exercise taking protein and vitamin supplements to help their bodies recover and stay healthy in the long run", says the lifestyle educator. Also, most importantly, as the name suggests, dietary supplements are meant to supplement the basic diet, not replace it. What are the benefits of dietary supplements? {{/usCountry}}

Dietary supplement use depends on many factors, such as age, physical activity, pre-existing nutritional status, and pre-existing diseases. Ultimately, consult experts before taking dietary supplements, as professional guidance helps ensure sound judgment about which ones to take. "Given that the market is flooded with fake supplements, distinguishing genuine from fake diet supplements is vital. One should buy from genuine dealers of reputable brands, as investing in health is a top priority," the expert concluded.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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