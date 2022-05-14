Is your period late? Ayurvedic herbs and remedies to regulate menstrual cycle

Stressed about your late or missing period, and not pregnant? There could be many reasons behind Aunt Flo not visiting on time and they could range from the usual suspects like stress to hidden problems like PCOS or undiagnosed thyroid issues. Not getting periods is normal during pregnancy, breastfeeding or menopause but other reasons should be investigated and corrected. Amenorrhea or absence of periods in Ayurveda is called anartava. Dr Archana Sukumaran, an Ayurveda Doctor (BAMS) at Kerala Ayurveda Ltd, in an interview with HT Digital tells us that "imbalanced kapha, dosha and vata, vitiates rakta and halts menstrual bleeding." (Also read: Nutritionist suggests best foods for healthy period)

"The channels which carry menstrual blood get obstructed and optimum nourishment of the endometrium does not occur. This leads to a disruption of the menstrual cycle and delay in periods. It is not uncommon for such disruptions to ramify into unwarranted stress and anxiety," she further says.

Dr Sukumaran says that Ayurveda recommends following a regular and healthy diet in the management of amenorrhea or absence of periods. The Ayurveda expert says that the nature of the diet should be such that it increases pitta and soothes vata and kapha and should be easy to digest as well as nourishing.

"Garlic, cumin, ginger, coriander seed, fennel seed, fenugreek, black sesame, turmeric, pippali, and black pepper are highly recommended. Also, avoid diet that increase kapha and vata dosha such as cold, heavy, processed food and refined sugars," says the Ayurveda doctor.

Ayurvedic herbs and tips for delayed periods

- Asparagus or shatavari, the queen of herbs, is a potent female reproductive tonic. Powdered shatavari with milk, sugar, and honey is an excellent remedy to regulate periods.

- Dill seeds or sathahva powder, along with sesame oil, is helpful in regulating periods.

- Hibiscus or japakusuma has a lot of medicinal properties that are effective for the female reproductive system. It can be consumed as herbal tea. You can also fry 2-3 hibiscus flowers in ghee and have them along with warm milk.

- Black sesame seeds, along with jaggery, promotes healthy period flow and balances reproductive hormones.

- Mix 2 teaspoons of fennel seeds in a glass of water and leave it overnight. Strain the water and drink it in the morning.

- Aloe vera is very good at regulating periods. Cut one aloe vera leaf, extract the gel, mix this 1 teaspoon of honey and consume it empty stomach.

- Consume pineapples and papayas.

- Reduce stress. One of the very important steps to reduce your stress is to include a body massage or Abhyanga session in your daily routine. This helps ease the stress and relax.

- Herbal oils like Dhanwantharam thailam, which is a complete nourishment oil, can help you relax and rejuvenate.

Yoga for menstrual issues

Dr Sukumar says Yoga is not only beneficial in redressing delayed periods, but also in improving overall menstrual health. It helps in bettering the sleep cycle that leads to hormonal balance.

"Padmasana, Halasana, Dhanurasana, Sarvangasana, Shalabhasana, Bhujangasana, Paschimottanasana are some of the yoga asanas for better menstrual health," concludes Dr Archana Sukumaran.

