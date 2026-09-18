Is your skincare routine still right for you? 5 signs your skin has changed, and it’s time to switch

Many people think skincare routines should stay the same. Once certain products become effective, they are usually considered sufficient. However, skin is not constant. Sebum levels vary with age, the skin barrier may weaken, and pigmentation may start reacting differently due to accumulative sun exposure. Because of this, skin care routines that once provided flawless and problem-free skin may later produce irritation, not much effect, or address the wrong issue. Dr Kiran Hebbalkar, dermatologist at Kiran’s Clinic, Vasant Vihar, Delhi, shared signs that indicate your skin needs a different routine now.

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1. Products that once worked are now stinging

Dr Kiran highlighted that redness with some burning or stinging sensation may mean that the skin barrier is under stress from too much use of active ingredients like acids, retinoids, and vitamin C and what is more works against the rule: using more active components does not promise more effective results. When irritation happens, skin reacts negatively, causing pigmentation issues.

When irritation happens, skin reacts negatively, causing pigmentation issues.

2. Dark spots keep returning despite treatment

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{{^usCountry}} Pigmentation is not always a product problem. Acne, hormones, sun exposure and inflammation can all drive excess melanin, while conditions such as melasma may worsen with irritation or overly aggressive treatment. “Instead of continually adding stronger brightening products, the focus should be on sunscreen, targeted ingredients and identifying why the pigmentation keeps returning,” advised Dr Kiran. 3. The skin is hydrated, but the complexion looks increasingly dull {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pigmentation is not always a product problem. Acne, hormones, sun exposure and inflammation can all drive excess melanin, while conditions such as melasma may worsen with irritation or overly aggressive treatment. “Instead of continually adding stronger brightening products, the focus should be on sunscreen, targeted ingredients and identifying why the pigmentation keeps returning,” advised Dr Kiran. 3. The skin is hydrated, but the complexion looks increasingly dull {{/usCountry}}

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People often point to dehydration as the main reason for dullness, but in reality, even well-hydrated skin sometimes appears dull. According to Dr Kiran, all of these factors can contribute to diminished light reflection from the skin; however, that’s where topical skin care is not enough. While moisturisers can hydrate while retinoids have some capacity to improve skin cell turnover and collagen production; real textural change might require something more.

4. Fine lines are becoming visible despite a consistent routine

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Dr Kiran highlighted that fine lines do not appear simply because the skin is dry. Ageing involves changes in collagen, elastin, dermal thickness, hydration and the structural support of the skin. Repeated facial movement and cumulative ultraviolet exposure add to these changes. Sunscreen and retinoids remain important because they address some of the biological processes involved in skin ageing. They cannot, however, completely reverse established structural change.

Ageing involves changes in collagen, elastin, dermal thickness, hydration and the structural support of the skin.

5. The acne has cleared, but the scars have not

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Acne clearing does not mean the skin has fully recovered. Dark marks are largely a result of post-inflammatory pigment changes, while depressed scars reflect actual structural damage in the dermis and need a different approach. Fractional resurfacing can stimulate collagen remodelling in selected scars, with treatment tailored to scar type, depth and skin tone.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.