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Choosing a sunscreen for your baby? Pediatrician Dr Prasanna shares 4 measures parents should know before buying it
Discover essential tips for choosing the right sunscreen for your baby, including key ingredients and application methods to ensure safe sun protection.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune Anti-Dark Spot Fluid Sunscreen SPF50+, 50mlView Details
₹1,499
Cetaphil Sun Kids Liposomal Lotion SPF 50+ 150 ml– Very High Protection Broad-Spectrum UVA/UVB Sunscreen for Kids - Water-Resistant, Hypoallergenic & Fragrance-Free - Liposomal Hydrating Lotion for Sensitive SkinView Details
₹1,799
Mustela Sunscreen SPF 50-40ml: Broad Spectrum Protection for Sensitive Skin, Water Resistant Formula for Babies and AdultsView Details
₹999
La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMUNE400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ Sunscreen, 50mlView Details
Eclipse Solaire Active Physical / Mineral Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB & Blue Light Shield | Non-Greasy Sunscreen SPF 50 For All Skin Types – 60ml.View Details
₹849
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.