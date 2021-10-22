Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
health

Is your tea adulterated? Here's how to find out

Love your morning cup of tea? Then you must make sure it is not adulterated with exhausted leaves. Here's how to find out.
The adulterants commonly present in tea are exhausted tea leaves and colouring substances.(Pixabay)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 07:07 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Parmita Uniyal

If you like many others swear by your daily cup of tea, you must make sure it is not adulterated to reap its maximum benefit. Moderate amount of tea can actually be beneficial for you as some studies have shown that tea being rich in flavonoids and antioxidants can reduce your risk of heart diseases. It is also linked to lowering cholesterol and improved blood vessel function. But when tea is adulterated, its health benefits too are not the same. It can even be harmful for your health depending on what substance is used to adulterate it.

The adulterants commonly present in tea are exhausted tea leaves and colouring substances. The use of pre-used tea leaves and processed and coloured tea could put you at risk of liver disorders and other health problems.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regularly posts videos to inform general public about common adulterations and the way to test the authenticity of food products. A recent video is on checking adulteration of tea with exhausted tea leaves:

ALSO READ: Drinking too much tea or coffee? Try these healthy alternatives instead

Here are the steps to check adulteration in your tea with exhausted leaves:

Take a filter paper. Spread the tea leaves on filter paper. Sprinkle with water to make filter paper wet. Now wash the filter paper under tap water. Then observe the stains on the filter paper against light.

RELATED STORIES

No staining will be observed on the filter paper with unadulterated tea leaves. The filter paper with adulterated tea leaves will have blackish brown coloured strain on it.

Watch the video here:

The next time you suspect there is adulteration in your tea, you must go for this easy and quick test to verify its authenticity.

