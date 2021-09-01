Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ishaan Khatter channels his inner Ninja to nail kneeling squat jumps

Want to burn a high amount of calories in a short period of time? Try performing kneeling squat jumps like Ishaan Khatter. Here are its additional health benefits
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Ishaan Khatter channels his inner Ninja to nail kneeling squat jumps(Instagram/ishaankhatter)

Exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm are called Calisthenics and Ishaan Khatter was seen building serious strength with it as he performed kneeling squat jumps to increase metabolism. Want to burn a high amount of calories in a short period of time? Try performing kneeling squat jumps like Ishaan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan shared a video on the story feature in monochrome. The video gave a sneak peek into his intense workout session as he donned a white vest teamed with a pair of black tights and a cap worn backwards to amp up his boyish looks.

Kneeling down on the floor in his room, Ishaan jumped into a squat and eventually hopped onto an elevation before him. Making jaws drop, Ishaan flaunted amazing brain-body connection.

Ishaan Khatter takes his kneeling position to attempt Kneeling Squat Jumps (Instagram/@ishaankhatter)
Ishaan Khatter moves from kneeling position to squatting while performing Kneeling Squat Jumps exercise. (Instagram/@ishaankhatter)
Ishaan Khatter makes jaws drop as he effortlessly nails Kneeling Squat Jumps (Instagram/@ishaankhatter)
RELATED STORIES

Benefits:

Calisthenics help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health. Push-ups, squats, planks, and jumping exercises are some of the best example calisthenics workouts for beginners.

Kneeling Squat Jump works your calves, hamstrings, quadriceps, glutes and spinal erectors. This bodyweight exercise increases metabolism for up to 48 hours after it gets completed and burns a high amount of calories in a short period of time.

This exercise helps one to sprint faster and jump higher and farther by targeting the central nervous system. Kneeling Squat Jumps are a challenging cardio workout and a great moderate move.

