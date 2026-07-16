Itchy ears in monsoon? Dr Pradip Utpal explains why it's a more common type

Seasonal itchy ears could be more than just a common occurrence, so if you have experienced itching ears in this monsoon season, be sure not to shrug it off. If you are itchy, feel your ear as if it were full, or experience slight discomfort, you may have a fungal ear infection; these are more common in times of high humidity and moisture. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pradip Utpal, director and consultant ENT specialist, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, warns that persistent itchy ears during monsoon may signal a fungal infection.

Why itchy ears are more common during the monsoon. (Pexel)

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Why does the monsoon bring itchy ears?

Dr Pradip Utpal highlighted that the rainy season is favourable for the growth of fungi. The ear canal is a natural protective covering, and any disruption of it is likely to increase the chance of fungal organisms growing; this could include excessive sweating, frequent swimming, or putting objects such as cotton bud sticks into the ear.

The ear canal is a natural protective covering, and any disruption of it is likely to increase the chance of fungal organisms growing.

Symptoms

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{{^usCountry}} Many people fail to recognise the early signs and symptoms and attempt to treat them at home. “The initial symptoms of a fungal infection that develops inside the ear are persistent itching within the ear, which may progress to symptoms such as discharge, flaky skin, ear blockage, discomfort, and loss of hearing. If left untreated, the condition can worsen,” highlighted Dr Pradip. Who is at risk? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people fail to recognise the early signs and symptoms and attempt to treat them at home. “The initial symptoms of a fungal infection that develops inside the ear are persistent itching within the ear, which may progress to symptoms such as discharge, flaky skin, ear blockage, discomfort, and loss of hearing. If left untreated, the condition can worsen,” highlighted Dr Pradip. Who is at risk? {{/usCountry}}

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While it's possible for anyone to develop a fungal ear infection, some people are at a higher risk. According to Dr Pradip, individuals with diabetes, compromised immune systems, eczema, chronic skin conditions or those who swim regularly or wear earphones for extended periods of time may be more susceptible. People who frequently use earbuds, hairpins, or other items to put into their ears also run the danger of causing micro-tears in the ear canal.

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People who frequently use earbuds, hairpins, or other items to put into their ears also run the danger of causing micro-tears in the ear canal.

How to treat this?

According to Dr Pradip, it's a common misconception that earwax should be removed regularly. Ear wax actually serves as a natural barrier to dust, bacteria and fungi, and a healthy ear canal. Over-cleaning can remove this protective barrier and allow for infection to occur.

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The first step to preventing fungal ear infections is to keep the ears dry. Gently dry the outer ear after bathing or swimming, and let it air dry. Don't use cotton buds or put things with sharp points into your ears, as this can irritate your ear and also drive the debris further into the ear. People using hearing aids or ear buds should take time to clean hearing aids regularly and stop using the devices for extended periods if they feel they are irritating their ears.

About Dr Pradip Utpal

Dr Pradip Uppal practices as director at ENT department at Jupiter Hospital, Thane. With 10 years of experience he specialises in ENT.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.