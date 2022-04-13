Itchy eyelashes: Doctors reveal causes of ocular pruritus, prevention, treatment

Before we begin, it is to be noted that with regular eye examinations, early detection and treatment of a number of serious health conditions are possible as our eyes aren't just the window to our soul but also offer a glimpse into our overall health. Our eyes are the first indicator of whether we are suffering from diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia, immunological diseases and even cancer hence, one is encouraged to not ignore their routine eye check-up with an ophthalmologist as it is far more than just checking the vision.

Experience itching at the base of your eyelashes or at the edges of your eyelid? Doctors say it’s best not to scratch as this can lead to an infection or irritate the symptoms further and revealed what causes itchy eyelashes and how can you avoid or treat them.

Causes:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Siddarth Sain, Senior Consultant at Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, explained, “Itchy eyes, also known as ocular pruritus, is a common problem and can be caused by seasonal or year-round allergens. Seasonal allergens include pollen and ragweed. Year-round allergens include dust, dust mites and mold. Our body reacts to these irritating substances by producing histamine in the eye tissues, causing extreme itching, swelling, and redness.”

Dr Arpita Acharya, DNB ophthalmology, FICO(UK) Senior Resident at SCB Medical College in Cuttack, Odisha, revealed, “There are several causes of itchy eyelashes starting from allergy , blepharitis , lice in eyelashes , dry eye, stye, conjunctivitis. Allergy can be from any external chemicals like cosmetics , shampoo hair dye, blepharitis is a chronic condition that causes itchy eyelashes, burning in the eyes, and swelling around the eyes. It can be caused due to many reasons such as bacteria in the eyes, clogged oil glands around the eyelash pores, seborrheic dermatitis, allergies, lice or mites in the eyelashes and infections.”

She added, “Phthiriasis palpebrarum means that there are lice in eyelashes. Tears are the most important lubricant to keep the eyes and eyelashes healthy, lack of it can cause itchiness and Dry Eye. Stye along the lash line can cause itchiness in that area. Conjunctivitis is an infection that occurs in the eyes and results in itchy eyelashes, along with other symptoms like redness and swelling.”

According to Dr Neeraj Sanduja, MS, FRCS(GLASGOW), FMRF, FICO (UK), Director and Senior Consultant at Viaan Eye and Retina Center, “Various causes can lead to itchy eyelashes which can be seasonal or year-round allergies. The causes will determine the treatment which some condition will require medical intervention there are some simple home solutions too which can be of great help.” He listed a few of the common causes that include:

1) Allergies: Use of makeup ,shampoo, contact lenses ,eye lash extensions etc. sometimes lead to allergies and itching

2) Seasonal Allergic: Conjunctivitis – Pollen, would and dust are some seasonal allergies which can lead to itching in people who are prone to it

3) Conjunctivitis: This is an infections disease caused by bacteria/virus ,itching, watering, redness and discharge are common symptoms of the disease

4) Blepharitis: This is an infection disease caused by bacteria/viruses, itching, watering, redness and discharge are common symptoms of the disease.

5) Dry eyes: When our tear production is compromised and there is not enough lubrication on eyes and lid margins feel itchy.

Echoing the same, Dr Nita Shah, Head Clinical Services at Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital in Mumbai, listed the most common causes of itchy eyelashes -

1. Blepharitis: chronic condition due to bacterial infection, dandruff like material deposits along the eyelashes

2. Allergy: Localised like a reaction to some eye make up, eye drops, contact lenses, allergic conjunctivitis or generalised

3. Infections or inflammation around the eye lid, also itching of the eyelashes:, causes diseases like chalazion, stye.

Treatment and prevention tips:

Dr Siddarth Sain revealed, “Itchy eyelashes are generally associated with allergies and can be effectively treated with over-the-counter antihistamine eye drops or pills. Another common cause of eye itching along the lid margin is blocked oil glands, or blepharitis. Regular eyelashes hygiene with hot packs and baby shampoo can be effective for this type of problem. If you’re experiencing itching at the base of the eyelashes or the edges of the eyelid, it’s best not to scratch as this can lead to an infection or irritate the symptoms further. Sometimes, if the problem is caused due to more severe conditions such as blepharitis or conjunctivitis, your ophthalmologist will recommend a course of antibiotics to clear the infections.”

Dr Arpita Acharya listed tips on how to avoid itchy eyelashes. These include:

1. Lid hygiene

2. Not using makeup older than 6 months

3. Complete removal of eye makeup using mild cleaning solution

4. Avoid sharing make ups

5. Not touching or rubbing eyes frequently

6. Changing linen and towels regularly

7. Using daily contact lens and with good hygiene

Adding to the list of prevention tips, Dr Nita Shah recommended how to avoid itchy eyelashes:

1- If you have blepharitis lid hygiene to be maintained (clean the eyelid twice a day with Johnson baby shampoo dipped in lukewarm water)

2- Avoid eye makeup

3- Anti-allergics can be used

4- Artificial tears

5- Visit an ophthalmologist if not relieved of itchy eyelashes

Sharing a few sample remedies you can try at home, Dr Neeraj Sanduja suggested:

1) Cleansing - It is essential to keep our eyelids clean, preferably with baby shampoo or eyelid cleanser available in the market.

2) If one is prone to oily skin, massage you eyelids gently with a soft cloth or ear bus to avoid clogging of the pores.

3) If there is history of dry eyes frequent and regular use of lubricant will also prevent itchy

4) Warm Compress - This will also be beneficial to remove any crusting or deposits and encourage excess fluid to drain out & prevent clogging of pores.

5) Discard makeup and the products beyond their expire date preferably use hypo allergenic products

6) Don’t share makeup/face towels

7) Change contact lenses regularly

8) Avoid frequent touching and rubbing of eyes.

We recommend that you visit your ophthalmologist for a swift and correct diagnosis and treatment.