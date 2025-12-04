Jaaved Jaaferi's diet secrets for fit body at 63: He starts his day with this super simple warm drink

Jaaved Jaaferi turns 63 on December 4 and continues to impress fans with his energy and remarkably fit physique. In a November 30 interview with Curly Tales, the actor-dancer and his son, actor Meezaan Jafri, shared details of Jaaved's 'age-reversing' secrets, and the details of his highly disciplined diet and lifestyle – from never consuming food prepared outside the home, and relying exclusively on clean, home-cooked meals to working out two hours every day. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique Jaaved Jaaferi starts his morning with warm water, followed by fresh fruits. (Instagram/ Jaaved Jaaferi)

Jaaved Jaaferi's power breakfast

Sharing details of his daily meals, Jaaved Jaafri said that his morning routine begins with warm water, followed by various fresh fruits, and then a protein-rich breakfast consisting of four whole eggs and several types of soaked nuts. He added that this heavy, nutrient-dense breakfast keeps him full for most of the day.

Jaaved said: “First is warm water (garam pani). Whenever I wake up, there will be warm water. After that, I have fruits, okay. So, I will have papaya, I will have apple, I will have avocado, and I will have maybe a banana, depending on what's available. Then I will wait for a bit, and then I will have four eggs. Could be boiled, could be half-fried, could be whatever?”

When asked if he had egg yolk or avoided it, Jaaved added, “No, full, full, full (meaning the whole egg). All that is nonsense/rubbish. That is my breakfast too. After that, there are nuts that we soak overnight. Walnuts and almonds (badam). And yes, I eat blueberries with it too. Sometimes it will be one piece (of bread), or else I have one Nachni (Ragi) roti. So, that one roti is needed just for the sake of the name/formality. So that's it. I don't eat it with boiled eggs. But if it is half-fried, then I have it. So this is what fills me. Then in the afternoon, there is rarely a need for much. Maximum, I might eat a salad. But I don't (eat lunch), then I eat dinner at night.”

Jaaved only eats clean, home-cooked meals

Meezaan also pointed out the cornerstone of his father's health: strict adherence to home-cooked food. “He (Jaaved) does not eat outside food, okay. This, I mean, forever, he only eats home food. Because the dancing and free-hand workout that he did throughout his life are benefiting him today. And his lifestyle is very clean. He doesn't drink, he doesn't smoke. He sleeps on [time]. No, actually, he does not sleep on time. He eats very clean home food (ghar ka khana). But that is the reason why it is like this,” he said.

