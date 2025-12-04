Jaaved Jaaferi's diet secrets for fit body at 63: He starts his day with this super simple warm drink
Jaaved Jaaferi, 63, attributes his impressive energy and toned physique to a disciplined lifestyle and diet. Find out what his daily routine includes.
Jaaved Jaaferi turns 63 on December 4 and continues to impress fans with his energy and remarkably fit physique. In a November 30 interview with Curly Tales, the actor-dancer and his son, actor Meezaan Jafri, shared details of Jaaved's 'age-reversing' secrets, and the details of his highly disciplined diet and lifestyle – from never consuming food prepared outside the home, and relying exclusively on clean, home-cooked meals to working out two hours every day. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique
Jaaved Jaaferi's power breakfast
Sharing details of his daily meals, Jaaved Jaafri said that his morning routine begins with warm water, followed by various fresh fruits, and then a protein-rich breakfast consisting of four whole eggs and several types of soaked nuts. He added that this heavy, nutrient-dense breakfast keeps him full for most of the day.
Jaaved said: “First is warm water (garam pani). Whenever I wake up, there will be warm water. After that, I have fruits, okay. So, I will have papaya, I will have apple, I will have avocado, and I will have maybe a banana, depending on what's available. Then I will wait for a bit, and then I will have four eggs. Could be boiled, could be half-fried, could be whatever?”
When asked if he had egg yolk or avoided it, Jaaved added, “No, full, full, full (meaning the whole egg). All that is nonsense/rubbish. That is my breakfast too. After that, there are nuts that we soak overnight. Walnuts and almonds (badam). And yes, I eat blueberries with it too. Sometimes it will be one piece (of bread), or else I have one Nachni (Ragi) roti. So, that one roti is needed just for the sake of the name/formality. So that's it. I don't eat it with boiled eggs. But if it is half-fried, then I have it. So this is what fills me. Then in the afternoon, there is rarely a need for much. Maximum, I might eat a salad. But I don't (eat lunch), then I eat dinner at night.”
Jaaved only eats clean, home-cooked meals
Meezaan also pointed out the cornerstone of his father's health: strict adherence to home-cooked food. “He (Jaaved) does not eat outside food, okay. This, I mean, forever, he only eats home food. Because the dancing and free-hand workout that he did throughout his life are benefiting him today. And his lifestyle is very clean. He doesn't drink, he doesn't smoke. He sleeps on [time]. No, actually, he does not sleep on time. He eats very clean home food (ghar ka khana). But that is the reason why it is like this,” he said.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition
