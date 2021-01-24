IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch
Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch(Instagram/jacquelinef143)
Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch(Instagram/jacquelinef143)
health

Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch

  • From sharing the best fitness advice she has ever received, to her goals for 2021, favourite way to workout and more, Jacqueline Fernandez reveals some health and wellness tips in this viral video
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:35 PM IST

This January is certainly not Januarying like other Januarys or so is the latest thought among millennial as work and play gets restricted to home amid Covid-19 lockdown but Jacqueline Fernandez’ latest fitness video is enough to add all the missing spark to the first month of New Year 2021 and we have proof. Encouraging fans to prioritise their health and lifestyle, the Bollywood diva spilled the beans on the best fitness advice she has ever received, her goals for 2021, favourite way to workout and more health and wellness tips in a viral video.

In a video shared by Truconnect by TV.FIT on their social media handle, Jacqueline flaunted a sporty look donning a mustard spaghetti top knotted above the waist and teamed with a pair of printed brown Yoga pants. When asked about “the best fitness advice” that she has ever received, the actor said it was to “just show up” even if it is for 15-20 minutes because consistency is the key.

About her fitness and wellness goals for 2021, Jacky revealed that she will be adding more meditation to her routine and will up her cardio game. She also shared that her favourite way to workout is a long walk since she is “a Yoga girl” but she also prefers to opt for “something that has more cardio in it” and get her heart rate up like dancing.

When asked about how she keeps a positive mindset, Jacky quipped that diet and exercise plays a huge role in it because it gives the right energy one needs to be alive and happy. Another trick she shared was to keep smiling to send positive messages to one’s brain and the entire body.

Jacqueline concluded by sharing that self-care and wellbeing for her mean to give herself the time to do whatever she wants to do like mediate, sit and eat a meal, spend quality time with parents or family and friends. For others, she said it could mean giving the time to go on a spa or workout for an hour for a healthy physique.

Watch the video here:

Are you motivated to workout today?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jacqueline fernandez jacqueline fernandez fitness workout jacqueline fernandez worout and diet jacqueline fernandez workout jacqueline fernandez fitness workout fitness yoga bollywood fitness goals workout goal fitness inspiration viral video
app
Close
e-paper
Antidepressants do not work for back pain, osteoarthritis(Unsplash)
Antidepressants do not work for back pain, osteoarthritis(Unsplash)
health

Antidepressants won't help with back pain and osteoarthritis, says study

ANI, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:38 PM IST
A recent study suggested that contrary to the common belief stimulant medication does not have any effect on chronic back pain and hip and knee osteoarthritis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch(Instagram/jacquelinef143)
Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch(Instagram/jacquelinef143)
health

Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • From sharing the best fitness advice she has ever received, to her goals for 2021, favourite way to workout and more, Jacqueline Fernandez reveals some health and wellness tips in this viral video
READ FULL STORY
Close
People who recover from Covid-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant.(Yahoo)
People who recover from Covid-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant.(Yahoo)
health

Immune system of recovered Covid-19 patients may fight coronavirus variants

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:23 AM IST
People who recover from Covid-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.(ANI)
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.(ANI)
health

Gene editing techniques helpful in retinal degeneration treatment

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 AM IST
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of researchers from China considers a pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture.(ANI)
A team of researchers from China considers a pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture.(ANI)
health

Pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:34 AM IST
A team of researchers from China considers a pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Even one alcoholic drink per day can increase risk of atrial fibrillation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:47 PM IST
A recent study revealed that individuals who regularly drink a humble measure of liquor are at a higher risk of atrial fibrillation, a condition where the heart pulsates in a strange rhythm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Coffee temporarily counteracts effect of sleep loss on cognitive function: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Consuming caffeinated coffee during the day helps to minimise reductions in attention and cognitive function, compared to decaffeinated coffee, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how eating habits could cause child obesity

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:02 PM IST
A study led by researchers of Baylor University revealed that the variety in the utilization of market-gained nourishments outside of a traditional diet routine can prove to be a reason for obesity in children, whether they do physical activities or not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Premature birth can be reduced by treating fetus as patient: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:22 PM IST
A new study by scientists of the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) successfully proved the potential for reducing pre-term birth by treating a fetus as a patient with a new drug delivery system developed by ILIAS Biologics, Inc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Covid-19 triggers antibodies from previous coronavirus infections, says study

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Covid-19 virus may awaken an antibody response that existed in humans prior to our current pandemic, meaning that we might already have some degree of pre-existing immunity to this virus, one of the study's authors said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indians have always used pistachios as a garnish on desserts, biryanis etc.(Pixabay)
Indians have always used pistachios as a garnish on desserts, biryanis etc.(Pixabay)
health

Boost immunity with key nutrients found in pistachios

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:54 PM IST
American Pistachios Growers, a non-profit trade association, organized a Virtual Knowledge Session to talk about the immunity building properties in pistachios and also announce Luke Coutinho as its Lifestyle Ambassador in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sophie Choudry, Yasmin Karachiwala add ‘fun’ to pilates' MOTR workout | Watch(Instagram/sophiechoudry/yasminkarachiwala)
Sophie Choudry, Yasmin Karachiwala add ‘fun’ to pilates' MOTR workout | Watch(Instagram/sophiechoudry/yasminkarachiwala)
health

Sophie Choudry, Yasmin Karachiwala add ‘fun’ to pilates' MOTR workout | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Want to improve your basic fitness or need sport-specific conditioning? Check out this ‘fun combo’ of Sophie Choudry and Yasmin Karachiwala as they perform MOTR workout during pilates session at the gym. Read benefits of this exercise form inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty(Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty(Instagram)
health

Shilpa Shetty shares the perfect exercise, recipe to improve digestive health

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Fitness enthusiast, former Bollywood actor and reality show judge Shilpa Shetty often takes to her social media to share her workout routine and diet tips to help her fans get fitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“With the new variant, for 1,000 people infected, roughly 13 or 14 people might be expected to die,” he said.(Pixabay)
“With the new variant, for 1,000 people infected, roughly 13 or 14 people might be expected to die,” he said.(Pixabay)
health

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

AP, London
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:46 AM IST
There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Experts say school meals can be healthier for children

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Most parents think homemade food is the healthiest meal they can provide to their kids, and when it comes to packing lunch boxes for schools, the family's tradition revolves around stuffing it up with fruits, sandwiches, and snacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP