Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s fitness trainer Namrata Purohit says even ‘20 minutes’ of this can transform your body

Move over, traditional workouts, Pilates has become the new fitness obsession that everyone’s talking about. Loved by celebrities and fitness enthusiasts alike, it promises not just a stronger body but also better posture, flexibility, and balance. Namrata Purohit reveals how Pilates can help you get strong like a warrior and flexible like a dancer. (Instagram/@namratapurohit)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Namrata Purohit, celebrity Pilates trainer and partner at The Pilates Studio, who has trained stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and more, opens up about why Pilates is more than just a workout trend, the biggest myths surrounding it, and how even 20 minutes a day can transform your body and mind. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer says ‘lose 5-10 kgs in 90 days’; shares 3 simple, healthy habits for sustainable weight loss )

Excerpts from the interview:

For those who aren’t sure what Pilates really is. How would you explain it in the simplest, most relatable way possible?

Pilates was originally created by Joseph Pilates for soldiers during wartime and later adapted for ballet and contemporary dancers. In simple terms, it’s a workout that makes you strong like a warrior yet graceful like a dancer. It’s a form of movement that builds strength, flexibility, balance, and body awareness, all while being easy on the joints.

I like to describe it as a practice that strengthens you from the inside out, it targets your core and works every muscle group in a controlled, mindful way. The best thing about Pilates is that it’s truly for everyone, whether you’re an athlete, recovering from an injury, or just beginning your fitness journey.

What’s the biggest myth about Pilates that you would like to bust once and for all?

The biggest myth is that Pilates is ‘easy’ or ‘just stretching’. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Pilates can challenge the strongest athletes and at the same time be adapted to someone who has never exercised before. It’s not about how much you sweat, but about how effectively you move. People are often surprised by how intense and transformative a Pilates session can be when done correctly.

If someone has just 20 minutes a day, what’s the best Pilates routine they can follow?

In 20 minutes, I’d recommend focusing on a mix of core, glute, and mobility exercises. For example, you can do planks, leg circles, bridges, and a few spine stretches. These moves activate your powerhouse muscles, improve posture, and leave you feeling energised rather than drained. Consistency matters more than duration, even short daily sessions can make a big difference in the way your body feels and performs.

Can someone rely only on Pilates for fat loss, or should it ideally be combined with cardio/strength training?

Pilates is incredible for building lean muscle, improving posture, and increasing body awareness, all of which contribute to fat loss. Pilates is also a form of strength training, it is actually resistance training and body weight training. You could combine Pilates with cardio to complete your routine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.