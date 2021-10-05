Kalki Koechlin acing pushups over baby Sappho is Tuesday's cutest fitness inspo

Making workout look all fun and games, Bollywood actor-writer Kalki Koechlin dropped a fitness video with baby daughter Sappho, which inspired fans to get up and roll out their Yoga mats already. Treating fitness enthusiasts to a sneak-peek of her morning exercise routine, Kalki was seen nailing pushups over baby Sappho who was sleeping on her Yoga mat and we are kicked for our workout session this Tuesday.

Taking to her social media handle, Kalki shared the video on Instagram's story feature that showed her sweating it out during her robust home workout. Doning a red tie and dye cut sleeves crop top, teamed with a pair of black floral print tights, Kalki pulled back her tresses into a high ponytail to ace the athleisure look and keep her hair off her face during the intense workout session.

Kalki Koechlin nails pushups over baby Sappho during Tuesday morning exercise routine(Instagram/kalkikanmani)

Balancing her body weight on all fours - her palms and her toes, Kalki was seen acing pushups and kissing Sappho during one of the dips which made the baby wake up and crawl out towards the camera. Kalki captioned the video, “Writing a book as a new mum? Not dissimilar to this morning exercise routine (sic).”

Benefits:

From working the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders to strengthening the lower back and core by pulling in the abdominal muscles, push-ups not only build muscles and strength but also help in losing weight by raising one’s metabolism to burn fat.

They are a part of Calisthenics i.e. exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm. They build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health.

