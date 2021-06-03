Keerthy Suresh does Vrikshasana and Natarajasana to keep the tensions away

Yoga is celebrities favourite way to burn off excess calories and also relieve the tensions of the day. Be it, Malaika Arora or Milind Soman, many stars swear by yoga to achieve a healthy lifestyle and stay fit. Rang De star Keerthy Suresh is also one of those celebrities who loves doing yoga and even shared a glimpse of her workout routine with followers on Instagram.

Keerthy Suresh posted pictures of her morning yoga routine on the photo-sharing app and revealed that it helps her keep the tension at bay. She captioned her post, “Some yoga in the day keeps the tensions away #YogaDays #YogaWithK.” In the first image, Keerthy did the Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose. In the second picture, she did the Natarajasana. It is also called the Lord of the Dance Pose or Dancer ose.

Take a look at her Instagram post:

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh cooks her favorite Turkish poached eggs, watch video

For the Vrikshasana, Keerthy stood on her yoga mat with one foot on the floor and the other balanced on the thighs of the other leg. Her hands were lifted right above her head in a namaste pose to do the yoga asana. In the Natarajasana, Keerthy stood on the yoga mat while balancing her body on her leg. She lifted and then bent her other leg from the knee, with the toe of that leg pointing towards the ceiling and supported by one hand. As for her other hand, it was stretched out, with palms facing downwards.

Dressed comfortably in a pair of black leggings and a blush pink top, Keerthy Suresh nailed the yoga asanas perfectly. The star's fitness routine will definitely inspire you.

Practising Natarajasana provides strength to the ankles, hips, chest and legs. This asana is also beneficial for digestion and gives a good stretch to the abdominal organs and the thighs. The Vrikshasana helps in bringing balance to mind and body. It makes the legs stronger and is a great hip opener. It also helps in strengthening the spine.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter