Keerthy Suresh has been quite active on social media lately.
Keerthy Suresh has been quite active on social media lately.
tamil cinema

Keerthy Suresh cooks her favorite Turkish poached eggs, watch video

  • In the video, Keerthy Suresh took her fans through a step-by-step preparation process as she made Turkish poached eggs. Watch here.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 06:19 PM IST

Actor Keerthy Suresh posted a video of her favorite Turkish dish, poached eggs which she made for her Sunday brunch. The video is a quick step-by-step process of making Turkish poached eggs from scratch.

This lockdown, Keerthy has been spending her time juggling between doing yoga, cooking fancy dishes and playing with her pet dog.


The video has clocked over 4 lakh views in two hours since it was posted.

Keerthy recently shared an adorable video in which her dog Nyke is seen giving 'overcoming fears' a new definition.

In the video, Nyke was seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and then eventually climbing atop of it and riding like a boss. The video also featured Keerthy’s other dog, a labrador. Keerthy captioned the post: “Overcoming fears surely has a new definition. Proud of you my boy, @iamnyke.”


Keerthy was recently seen in Telugu film, Rang De. She also has Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata in the pipeline.

In Tamil, Keerthy has two projects. In Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, she will be seen playing his sister. She also has the upcoming thriller Saani Kaayidham, which marks the acting debut of filmmaker Selvaraghavan.


Saani Kaayidham went on the floors in February. Keerthy took to twitter seeking the blessings of her fans for the new project. She’s rumoured to be playing a negative character in this movie.

Last year, Keerthy was seen in Netflix’s Miss India, in which she played a businesswoman who goes on to set up a chain of chai shops in the US. The film also featured Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

Keerthy was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. However, she later opted out for reasons yet unknown. Some rumours suggest that the makers of the film were unhappy with her sudden decision to shed a lot of weight.


