Kim Kardashian reveals she takes 35 supplements daily and has ‘pill fatigue’: Experts share against hidden risks

Celebrities across the world have spoken about consuming wellness supplements for a variety of reasons. But reality television star Kim Kardashian has taken it to unbelievable levels. In a recent revelation on Amy Poehler's podcast, Good Hang, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians icon stated that she takes almost 35 supplements every day.

Kim Kardashian says she takes '35 supplements a day'(Adobe Stock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 45-year-old billionaire said, “I take probably 35 supplements a day. I spread them out three times a day, and I thought, ‘Okay, I can’t do this fish oil right now anymore. I have pill fatigue (the mental and physical burnout from managing a high volume of daily medications or supplements). I have to stop these fish oil (supplements). And I got my bloodwork (done), and it was so evident that I stopped and I had to start again.”

Kim further said, "I wish there was an IV drip I could use every day, and I would just do it on my way to work.”

The Skims founder's revelation led fans to react quickly online. Some found it inspiring, while others thought it was too much. Many also asked questions that matter: “Is there any real benefit to taking so many supplements, or can it actually cause more harm than good?”

Is it unhealthy to take 35 supplements?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Most people do not need to take many supplements, especially if they are already eating a healthy, balanced diet. Supplements can be helpful, but they should be used carefully. Choose them for specific needs instead of mixing different types," Dr Shruti Tapiawala, Nephrology and Renal Transplant Physician at Global Hospitals in Mumbai's Parel, tells Health Shots. Fat-soluble vitamins, which include A, D, E, and K, are stored in your liver and fat tissues. Taking too much of these vitamins can be harmful and may lead to a buildup of toxins. This can cause serious problems, such as liver damage, nerve issues, or heart problems.

Minerals compete for absorption by the body. For instance, taking too much zinc can prevent copper from being absorbed, and too much calcium can reduce iron absorption.

Some supplements and herbs can dangerously interact with prescription drugs.

Your liver and kidneys filter and process everything you put in your body. Trying to handle 35 different compounds at once puts too much stress on these organs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Most people do not need to take many supplements, especially if they are already eating a healthy, balanced diet. Supplements can be helpful, but they should be used carefully. Choose them for specific needs instead of mixing different types," Dr Shruti Tapiawala, Nephrology and Renal Transplant Physician at Global Hospitals in Mumbai's Parel, tells Health Shots. Fat-soluble vitamins, which include A, D, E, and K, are stored in your liver and fat tissues. Taking too much of these vitamins can be harmful and may lead to a buildup of toxins. This can cause serious problems, such as liver damage, nerve issues, or heart problems.

Minerals compete for absorption by the body. For instance, taking too much zinc can prevent copper from being absorbed, and too much calcium can reduce iron absorption.

Some supplements and herbs can dangerously interact with prescription drugs.

Your liver and kidneys filter and process everything you put in your body. Trying to handle 35 different compounds at once puts too much stress on these organs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One major concern is that the supplement industry is not well-regulated. Unlike prescription drugs, supplements are treated more like food than medicine. “The FDA does not check if vitamins or supplements are safe or effective before they are sold,” said Dr Steven R. Cummings, a doctor and researcher. This means the quality, dosage, and ingredients of the supplements can change. This variation becomes more important the more supplements you take.

What are the hidden risks behind pill fatigue?

Kardashian’s mention of pill fatigue may seem minor, but it highlights a bigger problem. Taking many supplements each day can cause stomach issues, nausea, and make it harder to stick to the routine over time. In simple terms, the more complicated your routine is, the less likely you are to stick with it and the more mistakes you might make.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Supplements should be used only in addition to a balanced diet. They cannot replace whole foods, enough sleep, physical activity, or good stress management also warn that natural does not always mean safe," Nutritionist Diksha Dayal tells Health Shots.

"Start with vitamin D, iron, or B12 if you're low on these nutrients. These supplements can help. However, taking many extra supplements 'just in case' is usually unnecessary and can be confusing. When you add too many new factors at once, it’s hard to know what works and what doesn’t, as well as what might be causing side effects," suggests Dr Tapiawala.

Are supplements bad for you?

Kim Kardashian’s routine shows more than just the use of supplements it highlights a trend toward extreme wellness. Kardashian admits she struggles to stay consistent and feels tired, which can relate to that, even if on a smaller scale.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“A few well-chosen supplements that fit your individual needs can support your health in meaningful ways. But taking 30 or more pills a day doesn’t necessarily increase those benefits. It just makes things more complicated. You typically don’t need to take many pills throughout the day. The goal is not to take as much as you can, it’s to take what you need and nothing more,” shares Dr Tapiawala.

“Focus on the basics - eat a balanced diet, move regularly, get enough sleep, and manage stress. After that, you can add supplements if needed. You might need vitamin D in the winter, magnesium for better sleep, or iron if your levels are low,” the doctor recommends.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON