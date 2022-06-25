Kriti Sanon shares workouts she hates in new video featuring her fit physique and an inspiring message: Watch

One can always trust Kriti Sanon to sweat it out at the gym like a total fitness freak. The star often drops videos and pictures of herself exercising and inspires fans to kickstart a healthy routine. All of this might make us all believe that Kriti loves working out. However, the star recently revealed that there are some exercises that she hates doing at the gym. She posted an Instagram video featuring all the workouts she hates practising, along with an inspiring message and some fitness goals.

On Saturday, Kriti Sanon dished weekend workout motivation for her fans in a unique way. The Bachchhan Paandey actor dropped a video titled 'Workouts I hate' on Instagram with a motivational message, "Workouts I HATE. But I still do them because you can never evolve in your comfort zone." The clip comes after Kriti's 'Workouts I love' video. It shows the star practising all the exercises while flaunting her fit physique. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon shares workouts she loves in new gym video: Watch here)

The post begins with Kriti doing Australian Pull, followed by Barbell Back Squats, Jogging and Hanging Knee Tucks. Though the actor said that she hates doing these routines at the gym, she performed each exercise with full vigour. She wore a black sports bra, yoga tights, lace-up trainers and gloves during the training. Check out the post below.

All the exercises Kriti mentioned in her clip pack in several benefits for our body. If you wish to include them in your daily routine, we have listed some reasons for you to do the same.

Australian Pull Benefits:

The Australian Pull Up is a great preparatory exercise for pull-ups and chin-ups. It builds muscles in your upper back, shoulders and arms, strengthens lower body muscle groups like glutes and hamstrings, and helps maintain a strong grip.

Back Squats Benefits:

Back Squats target many big muscles at once, build lower-body and midline strength, reduce the risk of injury, improve sprint performance, benefit coordination and flexibility, and improve general sports performance.

Jogging Benefits:

Jogging helps build strong bones, strengthen muscles, improve cardiovascular fitness, burn plenty of kilojoules, and maintain a healthy weight.

Hanging Knee Tucks Benefits:

Hanging Knee Tuck is an efficient and effective core exercise. It increases functional strength, muscular development, control of abdominal muscles, and grip strength.

