Watch: Kriti Sanon takes on the tough Treadmill Core Challenge in new workout video. Can you nail it?

Actor Kriti Sanon has always led a healthy lifestyle. However, her latest interest in sharing her workout progress with followers on social media has catapulted her into an inspirational figure among fans. The star avoids sticking to one workout plan to stay fit. Instead, she tries her hands at various regimens, including Pilates, yoga, strength training, core-building exercises, and more. Her latest video showcases Kriti taking up a tough core challenge. Keep scrolling to watch the clip and get your dose of midweek inspiration.

Kriti Sanon takes up Treadmill Core Challenge

On Tuesday, Kriti Sanon posted a video of herself on Instagram with the caption, "And you thought treadmills were meant to walk or run on?! Let's Do This The Tribe Way! #TreadmillCoreChallenge. @karansawhney11 next time we'll up the speed." The clip shows Kriti doing a plank on the treadmill with a twist. It begins with Kriti - dressed in a printed racerback sports bra and black shorts - balancing a double-wheel roller tool on a moving treadmill while holding the plank position with a neutral back. She nails the workout while engaging her core and maintaining regulated breathing. Watch the post below.

After Kriti posted the clip, her followers flooded the comments section with praises. Her trainer commented, "Speeds defo going up next time." One user wrote, "Brilliant." Another said, "Fitness queen and motivational idol to all of us." A fan commented, "The way you motivate everyone for fitness." Another fan wrote, "This is INSANE."

Core Exercise Benefits:

Core exercises improve your balance and stability and train the muscles in your core to work in harmony. Core workout routines are vital whether one is on the playing field or doing regular activities. Additionally, a strong core means injury prevention, back pain reduction, improved lifting mechanics, better posture, and improved athletic performance.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. The film got released on February 17. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it is an official remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun.