Longevity doctor explains why ‘do more cardio’ is not good advice for longevity after 40

The requirements of the human body to stay healthy evolve as one ages. To keep up with the needs, changes need to be implemented in all parts of the lifestyle, including exercise.

Focusing only on cardio is not enough for longevity, shares Dr Vass. (Pexel)

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Sometimes, people older than 40 are encouraged to focus more on cardio to keep their heart and lungs strong as the years go by. According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, that is not good advice in terms of longevity.

Taking to Instagram on April 20, he explained why that is and what one should focus on instead.

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{{^usCountry}} Why focusing on cardio above 40 is not enough {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why focusing on cardio above 40 is not enough {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Vass shared that the most common fitness advice people over 40 get is to focus more on cardio when it comes to exercising. “‘Do more cardio’ is not wrong (advice),” he stated. “It's just incomplete.” He brought up the topic of VO2 max, which is the measure of the maximum oxygen consumption by the body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Vass shared that the most common fitness advice people over 40 get is to focus more on cardio when it comes to exercising. “‘Do more cardio’ is not wrong (advice),” he stated. “It's just incomplete.” He brought up the topic of VO2 max, which is the measure of the maximum oxygen consumption by the body. {{/usCountry}}

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“VO2 max is the strongest single predictor of all-cause mortality,” he stated. “That part is true. And cardio is how you train it. Also true. But here's what the research actually shows. Muscle mass is the second strongest predictor of longevity. And it's declining three to eight percent per decade after 40 if you're not doing resistance training.”

According to the physician, working on cardio alone is not enough to preserve muscle mass as one grows older. In some cases, overdoing cardio is known to accelerate muscle loss.

Best way to exercise above 40…

To enhance longevity and stay fit above the age of 40, an individual needs to balance both cardio and strength training, just like at any other age. Choosing between the two types of workouts does not help.

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Dr Vass shared the cardio and strength training routine for people in their 40s as follows:

Zone two cardio, three or four times per week. That's the intensity where you can hold a conversation, but it's slightly uncomfortable to do so. 30 to 45 minutes at a time. This is what builds the mitochondrial density and cardiac output that determines your VO2 max. Heavy compound resistance training two to three times per week. Squats, deadlifts, presses, rows. This is what preserves the muscle mass that helps to regulate blood sugar, protect joints, and helps to keep you metabolically resilient.

“The question isn't cardio or weights. The question is whether you're doing enough of each in the right ratio. Most people are heavy on one, ignoring the other. And that imbalance is where risk lies,” he cautioned.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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