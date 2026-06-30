Longevity doctor lists 6 micronutrients for better hormone balance: Magnesium, zinc, selenium, and more

Hormone balance is key to maintaining overall health. The chemicals that influence a range of functions are produced by the endocrine glands, the functioning of which is dependent on the nutrition that the body receives.

Supplementing the required micronutrients can help with maintaining hormone balance. (Pexel)

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When we think of the nutritional value of our food, we often think only about the macros. However, micronutrients are just as important, if not more, when it comes to maintaining hormone levels in the body.

Taking to Instagram on June 29, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, listed six such macronutrients that help with the hormone balance.

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{{^usCountry}} “Most hormone issues don’t start with your hormones. They start with nutrient deficiencies,” he wrote in the caption. “If your body doesn’t have the right building blocks, it can’t make what it needs.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Most hormone issues don’t start with your hormones. They start with nutrient deficiencies,” he wrote in the caption. “If your body doesn’t have the right building blocks, it can’t make what it needs.” {{/usCountry}}

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1. Magnesium

Magnesium is essential for estrogen detox, progesterone production, and cortisol regulation. The deficiency of the mineral is linked to premenstrual syndrome (PMS), anxiety, fatigue, and poor sleep, noted Dr Vass.

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Best sources of the micronutrients include whole foods like pumpkin seeds and spinach, dark chocolate, and supplements such as magnesium glycinate.

2. Zinc

One of the most important micronutrients needed by the body, zinc regulates hormones like testosterone and thyroid, and supports immune function of the body. According to Dr Vass, it also helps regulate DHT (dihydrotestosterone) in acne-prone individuals.

The deficiency of zinc in the diet is common in people with gut issues and high stress. Good sources of the micronutrient includes pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, beef and oysters.

3. Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine, is an essential, water-soluble vitamin that is crucial for progesterone production and estrogen metabolism, noted Dr Vass.

The deficiency of the vitamin is often associated with PMS, mood swings, and low serotonin. Foods that ensure its inclusion in the regular diet include bananas, avocados, turkey, and B-complex supplements.

4. Omega-3 fatty acids

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Omega-3 fatty acids are healthy cholesterol that the body requires to perform essential functions, as well as improve its cholesterol profile. They provide anti-inflammatory support for all hormone pathways, noted Dr Vass.

Omega-3s also improve insulin sensitivity as well as balance estrogen or testosterone levels. Best dietary sources of the nutrient include wild salmon, sardines, walnuts and algae oil.

5. Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3, also known as cholecalciferol, is technically a hormone and not a vitamin, highlighted Dr Vass. It is fat-soluble and is naturally produced by the skin when exposed to sunlight.

According to the physician, vitamin D3 regulates sex hormones, thyroid, and insulin. Apart from sunlight, there are also supplements that can help one make up any gap in requirements.

6. Selenium

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An essential mineral that is required in trace amounts, selenium protects the thyroid gland and supports estrogen metabolism within the body, noted Dr Vass. It also functions as an antioxidant that helps detox xenoestrogens (chemical estrogens). Food sources rich in selenium include Brazil nuts, sunflower seeds, and sardines.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.